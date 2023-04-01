Trump supporters rally in defense of indicted former president in Huntington Beach

Skateboarders clash with Trump supporters who had gathered in Huntington Beach on Saturday in response to the filing of criminal charges against the former president.

In response to the filing of criminal charges against Donald Trump, dozens gathered in Huntington Beach for a rally in support of the former president that was interrupted when at least one demonstrator was struck in the head with a skateboard.

Trump was indicted March 30 by a grand jury in Manhattan, N.Y. in connection with the payment of hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former U.S. president to ever face criminal prosecution. The details of the charges filed against him remained under seal as of Saturday, and he is scheduled to be arraigned in that case Tuesday.

“The impact it will have will ultimately be favorable to Trump,” Huntington Beach resident Kelly Johnson said. “Because the people will see it’s nothing more than a personal attack. Just that — a witch hunt.”

Victoria Cooper of Westminster and Lam Tran of Santa Ana were among several Vietnamese Americans who took part of the demonstration. They said they were refugees who fled persecution from communists in the 70s, and supported Trump and other Republicans because they believed Democrats would lead the country closer toward socialism.

They were joined by about 50 people at Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street on Saturday to rally in support of the former president. Some bore signs, flags or crosses as they chanted “stand up for Trump” and other slogans, occasionally garnering honks and thumbs up from passing motorists.

A few people with bullhorns made repeated references to the gender identity of the suspect in the shooting that left six people dead at a school in Nashville, Tenn. They were heard saying “hey tranny (sic), leave those kids alone” and “build the wall.”

Not everyone who encountered the demonstrators was supportive.

Frances Edwards identifies as a Christian, was born and raised in Huntington Beach and moved to northern California about three years ago. She was visiting over the weekend and became upset when she heard demonstrators claiming that God was on their side and that Donald Trump was a “king.”

“Nobody is king of the United States, that was the whole point of the constitution,” she told the Daily Pilot after getting into a heated discussion with several Trump supporters. “It just makes me so sad because this is not Huntington Beach.”

The rally was briefly interrupted when a fight broke out at about 12:30 p.m. A handful of people exchanged blows after a group of young men passing by exchanged insults with people at the protest.

One Trump supporter, vocal Orange County conservative Nick Taurus, was left bloodied after he was struck in the head with a skateboard. He was taken to a hospital, while one suspect in the altercation was taken into custody by Huntington Beach police.