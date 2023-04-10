Newport Beach businessman announces bid for seat in CA-47

A new Republican candidate has entered the race for the congressional seat expected to be vacated by current Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) in her previously announced bid to become a U.S. senator.

Newport Beach resident Max Ukropina announced that he would be running in the upcoming primaries for California’s 47th Congressional district, which includes Irvine, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach.

Ukropina joins an already crowded race, with the majority of those running declared as Democrats. He and former state Assemblyman Scott Baugh are the only Republicans who have publicly announced campaigns for the seat so far, though the Federal Election Commission as of Monday also listed Brian Burley, who has run in the primaries for this district before, and Julia Hashemieh, as other Republicans seeking the office.

The Democratic candidates in the race so far include former Rep. Harley Rouda, state Sen. Dave Min, Huntington Beach business owner and activist Dominique “Dom” Jones and community activist Joanna Weiss. Campaign paperwork has also been filed for Lori Kirkland Baker.

Ukropina was born and raised in Orange County and is a graduate of Corona del Mar High School and USC. According to his LinkedIn account, Ukropina currently works as an adviser and consultant but previously was chief executive officer and founder for Float, which is described as a “credit app for couples.”

“I’ve dedicated my career to getting start-ups off the ground to help make the new economy work for small businesses and working families,” Ukropina stated in a news release announcing his run. “I’m not a politician. I’m a businessman, and I know what it takes to build our economy. With D.C. politicians’ reckless spending unleashing a record inflation crisis, it’s clear that we need new leadership in Congress.

“I can no longer stand by and watch as the failures of career politicians continue to crush local families. Our district is a slice of paradise on the coast with safe neighborhoods, excellent schools and beautiful communities. But drive 30 minutes north, and it’s a different world. We cannot let the failed policies of cities like L.A. and San Francisco be imported into Orange County,” he stated.

