Vandalized Newport Beach church looks to community for help on restoring shattered stained glass windows

Cole and Heidi Jongeward, look at the damage to a stained glass window at Christ Church by the Sea on Monday. All the windows were boarded up on Saturday.

Those who were there to help clean up Christ Church by the Sea early Saturday morning recalled later the shocking vision that had awaited them: piles and piles of shattered colored glass.

There was not only glass piled up on the ground near the hollow frames of the windows, but in the pews and pew racks. Some of the shards had flown across the center aisle to the opposite side of the church in the frenzied act of vandalism that had taken place just hours before they assembled.

“There’s anger. There’s sadness. Vandalism is such an unnatural thing to process because we don’t figure that people are going to do that sort of thing,” said Charles Remley, who has attended the United Methodist church since 1949.

Remley was there Saturday morning with his wife, Nancy, to lend a hand after the couple received a call from the Rev. Paul Capetz, a senior pastor at the church. “Natural disasters, where things are damaged; you say, ‘Well, OK.’ Vandalism — that’s a specific impact,” Remley said.

Rev. Paul Capetz, left, talks with Mark Brooks about the damage at Christ Church by the Sea on Monday. Brooks drove from Ladera Ranch after reading about the damage to make a cash donation to the church. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Newport Beach police arrested 27-year-old Nicolas Alexandro Briones on Saturday on suspicion of felony vandalism after they responded to reports from a neighbor at around 2:45 a.m. of a possible incident in the 1400 block of Balboa Boulevard.

Jail records Monday afternoon indicate Briones remained in custody without bail. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday in the county’s central jail court.

The extent of the charges filed against him remained unclear as of Monday. He was also arrested in March on suspicion of breaking into the Costa Mesa First United Methodist Church on 19th Street.

According to its pastor, Saturday morning’s act of vandalism caused about $100,000 in damages to the Newport Beach church. With the exception of two stained glass windows that are positioned considerably out of reach, all of the windows on the side of the church that faces the street were shattered. Those on the side of the structure that faces an alley were left untouched.

Rev. Paul Capetz shows where a man damaged the stain glass door at Christ Church by the Sea on Monday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Though the windows meant a great deal to his congregation as all of them were donated by members who have since died, Capetz said the church was grateful it wasn’t an incident of gun violence.

“It’s one thing to damage property, it’s another thing to kill human beings,” he said.

That had been one of Craig Davis’ fears when he’d first heard of the incident.

Davis, the church organist and director of music, said he feared the perpetrator might’ve been a right-wing extremist, as the Christ Church by the Sea openly embraces the LGBTQ+ community.

Newport Beach police said they do not have any evidence that indicates the incident was a hate crime.

Davis said the feelings came to him in waves, in the way that grieving can come in waves. First, he’d felt angry, then sad, then just disappointed, as Christ Church by the Sea is his church home. But, now the crime is water under the bridge, he said.

Cole Jongeward, 10, right, donates $25 of his own money to Rev. Paul Capetz after hearing about damage to Christ Church by the Sea on Monday. Capetz estimates the damages are around $100,000. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

“Well, we can’t unbreak the windows. The only thing left is to pray for forgiveness, you know?” Davis said. What’d struck him was that the damages reminded him of Kristallnacht — a wave of anti-Semitic violence that took place in November 1938 by the Nazi regime, during which synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses and homes were vandalized or destroyed. The name literally translates to “Night of Crystal,” according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

His wife, Jacqueline Ingels, described the glass almost like snow.

“[Glass] was just everywhere,” she said. “Nancy [Remley] and everyone who came down, we just got about 14 to 15 people and cleaned it up in about three to four hours. But, it was just heartbreaking. My daughter was baptized here.”

Jade Cortese, the director and teacher at Christ Church Children Center, gets a hug from Cole Jongeward, 10, after he donated $25 of his own money to the church on Monday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Nancy Remley said it was a “shock” to hear of the damages, herself a member of the congregation since the 1960s. Remley said she and her husband live near the church campus, and described the scene as “devastation” when they arrived to help.

“You just — sigh. ‘Oh Lord, what are you going to do?’ The problem is you can’t do anything besides that,” Remley said. “My husband gathered trash cans and shovels. I started phoning the other members of the church that I knew that ... would be capable of coming down and helping and weren’t too far away.”

Remley said she and her husband were married at Christ Church by the Sea. Their children were born into the church, along with their grandchildren.

“You’re just brokenhearted when you see it and you just know that we’ve got to fix this,” she said.

Nancy Remley, right, shows Cole and Heidi Jongeward the damage to a stain glass window at Christ Church by the Sea on Monday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Capetz said the importance of the stained glass windows was more than just aesthetic, but that they were deeply personal as many were given in memory of someone. They were spiritual, too, as many of the lost windows included religious symbols. Their destruction felt to those picking up the pieces as though someone destroyed the symbols of what was most sacred to them.

The plan now is to try and replicate them as they were, though he and Davis noted they wouldn’t be exactly the same as the artisans that made them also are no longer around.

Services continued on Sunday, as they do every week. Davis said Capetz did not deliver a sermon that morning, instead offering a space for members to volunteer their thoughts and feelings about the incident in a way that Davis described as cathartic. Few, if any, held much resentment for the suspect, Briones, instead offering their wishes for the San Dimas man to get help.

“We’re back to business as normal. The church will go on. The church is not the building. The church is the community,” said Capetz. “The community has a building and we care about it and we’ll take care of it.”

The church has launched a GoFundMe to replace the windows, which can be found at gofund.me/c035d3a4. As of Monday evening, $5,000 had been raised.