Man gets 5 years for sex attacks at H.B. hospital

A man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for raping two women at Huntington Beach Hospital.

A 28-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for raping two women at Huntington Beach Hospital, where all three were patients.

Adrian Alfredo Sanchez of Garden Grove pleaded guilty Dec. 13 to rape of an incompetent person, rape and two counts of assault with the intent to commit a sex offense, all felonies. He was given credit for 780 days in jail and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Sanchez was a “patient in the psychiatric ward of Huntington Beach Hospital,” his attorney Salvador Silva said in court papers. “Defendant had been admitted for schizophrenia and anxiety.”

Sanchez was also being treated for depression and psychosis, Silva said. He had no prior criminal record.

One of the victims was developmentally disabled.

Sanchez accepted a plea deal from Orange County Superior Court Judge Kazuharu Makino, court records show. Orange County Superior Court Judge Craig Robison sentenced the defendant.

Police were called to the hospital’s mental health services clinic June 23, 2021, regarding the attacks, police said.