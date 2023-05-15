Repair outage in Newport Beach affects 3,595 customers; power restored to all but 460 by Monday afternoon

A power outage occurred Monday morning. Power was only partially restored by late afternoon. The outage affected around 3,595 at the time that it was reported.

A power outage surprised 3,595 Southern California Edison customers in Newport Beach Monday morning after equipment failed near Short Street and Newport Boulevard.

The outage was reported to officials at 9:19 a.m. and, at the time, impacted 3,595 customers. The boundaries for the outage extended north to Pacific Coast Highway, east to Channel Road, south to Oceanfront and west to Superior Avenue.

Partial power was restored at around 10:15 a.m. and reduced the total number of customers affected to 3,042, according to SCE spokeswoman Diane Castro.

That number dropped to 460 by late Monday afternoon, and Castro said it could take it up until about 8 p.m. before full power is restored. The exact cause of the equipment failure was unclear.