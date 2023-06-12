Huntington Beach ceremony, concert bring awareness to U.S. armed forces veteran suicides

U.S. Navy veteran Emily Sanford smiles as she is the celebrated patriot for the Surf City Salute to Veterans at Pier Plaza in Huntington Beach on Sunday.

Anne Dunsmore knows the statistics, and they’re staggering.

Suicide is the leading cause of death in the United States military. And about one veteran an hour dies via suicide.

“Since 9/11, more than 30,000 veterans have died by suicide, compared to 7,000 in combat,” Dunsmore said. “That’s a big ratio and an unnecessary one. One is not OK.”

Dunsmore is the founder and president of Angel Force USA, a nonprofit whose mission to raise awareness about veteran suicides and stop what it calls “suisilence” — the avoidance of discussion about suicide.

Huntington Beach Mayor Tony Strickland, left, stands with U.S. Veterans during a prayer for veterans who have died by suicide during the Surf City Salute to Veterans event on Sunday. (James Carbone)

Angel Force USA and the city of Huntington Beach co-hosted the inaugural Surf City Salute to the Flag and Women Veterans on Sunday at Pier Plaza.

The event also served as a welcome home tribute to Vietnam War veterans. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the United States’ involvement in the war, which claimed the lives of more than 58,000 U.S. military members.

Angel Force USA has encouraged supporters to wear a red T-shirt on Fridays, to observe Remember Everyone Deployed (RED).

“We want to show not only the Vietnam veterans but future generations that we as Americans know how to honor and pay tribute to those who put themselves in harm’s way,” Dunsmore said.

Bernard Thurman, a U.S. Marine who served in three combat tours and is part of American Legion Post 295, stands and salutes during the Surf City Salute to Veterans on Sunday. (James Carbone)

The guest of honor at Sunday’s event, which featured dozens of Vietnam War veterans, was Huntington Beach resident Emily Sanford. Born in 1935, she served in the U.S. Navy for 27 years before retiring in the 1980s, after overcoming many challenges and obstacles she faced serving as a Black woman.

Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner, a member of the Angel Force USA board, presented Sanford with a proclamation from the Board of Supervisors recognizing her for her many years of service.

“The scourge of veteran suicide is real, but the opportunity every one of us has to make a difference is equally real,” Wagner said. “If you see a veteran, see someone struggling, it’s real easy to ask a question. It’s real easy to offer a helping hand. It’s real easy to perhaps be the person who saves the life of someone who put their life on the line for you.”

Huntington Beach Mayor Tony Strickland, right, gives out pins and a certificate to U.S. Armed Forces Veterans for their military service on Sunday. (James Carbone)

Mike Ali, another Vietnam War veteran and owner of nearby Zack’s by the Beach, also shared some words. Ali is a member of American Legion Post 133; other members of the post presented the colors to open the ceremony.

Mayor Tony Strickland and Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark and Councilman Casey McKeon were on hand at Sunday’s event.

Strickland, a member of the Angel Force USA board, said he wants to make it an annual event.

“What we hope to get out of this is awareness, so we bring it up in our families when we know veterans and see some of the signs,” Strickland said. “But also, from a policy standpoint, to hopefully lobby Sacramento for more funding for mental health issues to hopefully come down to the county and to the city level. I do believe a lot of our homeless are PTSD veterans, and I think we need to work on how to be effective with that funding. I think we need to help with a lot of these silent scars that a lot of our veterans have.”

The event concluded Sunday afternoon with music from Grammy-winning artists including Frank Simes, Dick Bright, Steve Distanislao and others.