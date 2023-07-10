Fountain Valley police investigating hit-and-run that took place over Fourth of July holiday

Fountain Valley police responded to reports of a serious traffic collision at around 10:25 p.m. on July 4.

Fountain Valley police are seeking the public’s cooperation in identifying the driver of what is believed to be a 2014 to 2019 Toyota Highlander involved in a traffic collision over the Fourth of July weekend.

Authorities responded to calls on July 4 at the intersection of Bushard Street and Columbus Court that reported a serious traffic collision at 10:25 p.m. A vehicle traveling north on Bushard Street struck a bicyclist that was also traveling north on the same street, police said.

The rider, identified as a 20-year-old from Huntington Beach, was transported to a hospital with significant injury but was reported to be in stable condition. The vehicle involved left the scene but lost some of its parts during the collision, police said. Officers are asking any witnesses to the incident to call the department’s traffic bureau at (714) 593-4481.