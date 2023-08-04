Kanoa Igarashi’s quest for third U.S. Open of Surfing continues into quarterfinals

Kanoa Igarashi of Huntington Beach gets serious air during the round of 16 at the U.S. Open of Surfing on Friday.

Huntington Beach native Kanoa Igarashi said he sees a two-man surfing heat like a chess game.

His opening gambit at the U.S. Open of Surfing on Friday involved setting up far south of the Huntington Beach Pier.

“When I surf here in Huntington, I trust my instincts a lot,” said Igarashi, the two-time U.S. Open champion. “I don’t like to watch the waves too much before my heat. I feel like when I’m on a normal day free surfing out here, I park my car, I change and I just run out wherever I feel like going out. I kind of want to follow those instincts, not overthink it. Today, I think the ocean kind of dragged me over there.”

The move paid off in the round of 16. Igarashi had completed three rides before his opponent, Deivid Silva of Brazil, had completed any. And at the end of the heat, Igarashi had wave priority and was able to keep Silva in check.

Kanoa Igarashi of Huntington Beach smiles after winning his heat against Deivid Silva of Brazil during the U.S. Open of Surfing on Friday. (James Carbone)

“It ended up working out,” Igarashi said. “I was able to put pressure on him from the get-go.”

Igarashi out-pointed Silva on his two top waves, 14.77 to 13.43, to advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals. Three wins away from his third U.S. Open title, Igarashi will face an unknown, George Pittar of Australia, in Heat 4 of the quarterfinals.

“He’s an Australian surfer that I haven’t seen too much of, but to be in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open, it’s definitely hat’s off,” Igarashi said. “He’s definitely a very dangerous threat. I’m going to be learning on the fly and I guess react to the way he attacks the heat.”

Igarashi is one of four from Southern California still in the mix at his home break. Nolan Rapoza of Long Beach got a late score in the round of 16 to eliminate Cole Houshmand of San Clemente.

Rapoza will face Reef Heazlewood of Australia in the first men’s quarterfinal heat Saturday, scheduled for about 10:05 a.m.

Jadson Andre of Brazil competes during the U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach on Friday. (James Carbone)

Crosby Colapinto of San Clemente surfs against Mateus Herdy of Brazil in the second quarterfinal, with Jake Marshall of Encinitas against Eli Hanneman of Hawaii in the third quarterfinal heat.

On the women’s side, San Clemente ripper Sawyer Lindblad remained in contention after beating India Robinson of Australia, 13.50 to 7.47 in the round of 16.

“It was a really fun heat,” said Lindblad, adding that it felt good to beat Robinson after losing to her in the final of the Gold Coast Pro in Australia earlier this year.

Lindblad has had success at the U.S. Open, with a fifth-place finish in 2021 and a ninth-place showing last year. She will face Luana Silva of Brazil in the second quarterfinal heat Saturday morning.

Macy Callaghan of Australia cuts back on a wave during the U.S. Open of Surfing on Friday. (James Carbone)

She turns 18 next weekend, too, so are there any big plans?

“No,” Lindblad said with a smile. “I just want to surf.”

The women’s quarterfinal heats start at 8:05 a.m. Saturday. Nadia Erostarbe of Spain faces Ellie Harrison of Australia in the first quarterfinal heat. Daniella Rosas of Peru will battle 2011 U.S. Open champion Sally Fitzgibbons of Australia in Heat 3, while Leilani McGonagle of Costa Rica faces Ariane Ochoa of Basque in Heat 4.

The women’s and men’s Huntington Beach Longboard Classic competitions will also have their quarterfinal heats on Saturday afternoon.

Semifinal and final heats for all competitions are slated for Sunday.