‘Playlist’ turns 10 at Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts

Avery Tompkins, a student at Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts, sings an acoustic song during a dress rehearsal for “Playlist X” on Wednesday night.

The tastes of pop music fans can be notoriously fickle.

But Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts has built a show that has withstood the test of time.

“Playlist,” the rock ‘n’ roll festival show put on by HBAPA’s Popular Music and Media students, turns 10 years old this year and is thus being called “Playlist X.”

The show, which features both original music performed and produced by Music, Media and Entertainment Technology (MMET) students and cover songs, will have performances Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the historic Huntington Beach Union High School District auditorium on the campus of Huntington Beach High School.

It’s an entirely student-curated and versatile show that features cover songs of Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Backseat Lovers, Olivia Rodrigo and more, said HBAPA student Darby McDonald. There are also about 10 original numbers, which have student-created music videos playing behind the performance.

Chris Dawson, on stand-up bass, and Madelyn Morgan perform during a dress rehearsal for “Playlist X” on Wednesday night. (James Carbone)

Students also handle aspects like the lights and sound.

McDonald herself will be performing a cover song of “Follow Me Like the Moon,” by Sammy Rae & the Friends. In addition to her pop vocalist responsibilities, she also works behind the scenes with the MMET Media crew and directed a music video for an original song by fellow student Jaxon Cunningham called “Around.”

“It’s really fun to be in both perspectives,” said McDonald, a junior at Huntington Beach High whose older brothers Larson and Spencer also went through the HBAPA program. “Now when I’m on stage, I understand the camera point of view, so I can interact with the cameras a little more. That’s really fun and helpful.”

Ash Dunlap, a student at Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts, performs during Wednesday night’s dress rehearsal. (James Carbone)

McDonald said that Brayden Nguyen and Avery Tompkins, a senior and junior at Huntington Beach High respectively, both have two original songs in “Playlist X.” Outside of MMET, Nguyen is the lead singer for a five-member band called “Stuck In July,” which plays at local parties and gigs in Surf City.

“Everyone at our high school goes and watches them,” McDonald said. They play at our homecoming dances, and they represent MMET too. They’re all in a band together for this show, and it’s really fun because they are able to interact with each other very well on stage. It looks great on camera.”

A song by the Anti Groupies, another band consisting of recent HBAPA alumni, is also featured in the show.

Mason Atkinson, left, and Ava Johnson rip a solo during the dress rehearsal for “Playlist X” on Wednesday night. (James Carbone)

Michael Simmons (media/pop), Danielle Collins (pop) and Nicole Kubis (vocal) are the three MMET concert directors for “Playlist X.”

Zach Perazzo, a senior, is doing a cover of a Briston Maroney song called “Small Talk.” He described it as “pretty indie,” with gritty-sounding guitars.

The song was released in 2019, which fits the “Playlist” rule of songs from only the last five years.

“[The show] is all to highlight current music,” Perazzo said. “We have a list of criteria — it’s got to feature every instrument, we’ve got to have a diverse set of songs. Some have to show off vocals, some have to show off guitars, some have to show off drums, just to make sure we have a balanced and diverse show.”

Students at Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts perform during Wednesday night’s dress rehearsal. (James Carbone)

Simmons, a longtime HBAPA instructor, said that “Playlist” will be looking better than ever thanks to new video cameras in the department this year.

“This is all new 4K stuff, so we’re kind of learning how it works as we go,” he said. “Cameras four and five are completely wireless … It’s a quality bump, for sure. When I started here, we had just done a similar thing and gotten a big grant. We rebuilt the TV equipment and we had HD. We were the first school to have hi-def, in 2008 or something.”

The show goes on.

“Playlist X” tickets are from $15 to $25 and are available online. For more information, visit hbapa.org.