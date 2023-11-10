Edinger Avenue in Huntington Beach set for sewer replacements

Bella Terra mall in Huntington Beach sits off Edinger Avenue, where sewer repairs are slated to begin in January.

Edinger Avenue in Huntington Beach is already busy, but residents can likely expect traffic delays starting in January.

The city is planning for sewer replacements along Edinger, from the railroad tracks east of Gothard Street to just west of Beach Boulevard. To that end, the City Council unanimously approved a nearly $4-million contract Tuesday with Big Ben Engineering.

More than $1 million of the funds for the $5-million project also will come from the PCH Restroom Sewer Lift Station Project, according to a staff presentation.

Huntington Beach director of public works Chau Vu said in her presentation there is a sag in the 8- and 10-inch sewer lines along Edinger. They will be replaced with 8- to 15-inch sewer lines.

“We’re trying to fix the sag that is causing a lot of constriction along Edinger, restricting flow,” she said. “We want to improve capacity, not only for residents along that area but also the businesses along Edinger.”

Beginning in January, construction hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from the railroad tracks to Sher Lane, due to residents at the Residences at Bella Terra. In the commercial section of Edinger, from Sher Lane east, night work will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sewer improvements will be starting on Edinger Avenue in January. (Courtesy of city of Huntington Beach)

“We anticipate traffic delays,” Vu said, adding that there will be warning signs and detour signs along the corridor in advance. “At least one lane will be open [on Edinger] throughout the entire construction process.”

The project will reduce sanitary sewer overflows, preventing grease build-up. It got more expensive than its $3.6-million budget because of the night work as well as inflation, Vu said.

The staff report indicated construction would take 16 to 20 weeks, though Vu had in her notes that it could take 10 months. She said she would clarify that with the City Council by the Dec. 1 meeting.

“This is one of our most complained about corridors, Beach and Edinger,” Councilman Dan Kalmick said. “I drive through it daily, probably. As the 405 project concludes Dec. 1, we will be picking up and tearing open the street on Jan. 1, roughly. I mean, it’s for repair work, it’s not like we waited to do this ... we have aging infrastructure in this city.”

Those looking for alternate routes do have options.

“Heil [Avenue] is your friend,” Councilman Casey McKeon said.