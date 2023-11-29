Giving Machines hit Pacific City in Huntington Beach

Santa high-fives Rose Stokes, with the rest of the family, Legend, Maze, mom Tia, Tazz and Major, from left, after they brought the iconic red Giving Machines to Southern California with a launch event at Pacific City in Huntington Beach on Tuesday.

Vending machines usually provide food, drink or some other service that can immediately be enjoyed.

But the iconic red Giving Machines” give another kind of instant gratification to a purchaser, who can pick out items to purchase for donation to both local and international nonprofits.

Three Giving Machines opened during a launch event Tuesday night at Pacific City mall in Huntington Beach. They’ll be there through Dec. 17, when they move to Dana Point Harbor from Dec. 19 through Dec. 29.

Though 61 locations around the world will have the Giving Machines this holiday season, this is the first time they’ve been in Southern California since they were first launched in 2017. Officials said the machines have generated more than $22 million in donations since that launch.

The machines are on the ground floor of Pacific City, near the giant Christmas tree, and will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Two sisters choose an option as they make a donation at the Giving Machines at Pacific City in Huntington Beach on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“We get to come together and be able to impact the world,” said Tia Stokes, a social media influencer who attended Tuesday night’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at Pacific City. “Moms, we don’t even have to think what we need to do for service for the holidays. We just have to walk right over there, right? Make it a tradition with your families to give back to these amazing foundations that are out there to help us serve our world today.”

Each of the machines has cards with pictures of items that represent different charitable gifts — from therapy dogs and wool blankets to groceries and safe birth for a mom. The cards also identify the charity that will benefit.

The machines accept credit and debit cards, and the gifts cost as little as a few dollars each. When the purchase is made, the card drops and is held in the machine to show what donations have already been made.

Local organizations with gifts in the Giving Machines include Children’s Hospital of Orange County, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, To Ukraine with Love, the Ocean Institute and the Boys & Girls Club of Central Orange County. UNICEF, Church World Service and WaterAid are the international charities with cards in the machines.

Longtime TV news anchor Chuck Henry and Santa Claus make a donation to the Giving Machines at Pacific City in Huntington Beach on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The machines are sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which will handle any associated costs and ensure that 100% of the money donated goes to the benefiting nonprofits. Santa Claus himself made the first purchase at Tuesday’s event, purchasing one of every item in one of the machines for more than $1,700.

“The nice thing is, you can pick whatever resonates with you,” said Pacific Marine Mammal Center CEO Glenn Gray, adding that the center has items from fish and “healing seals” to camp and educational benefits in the machines. “That’s what’s beautiful about our organization and the way it’s represented here — there’s something for everybody to pick from.”

Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony was emceed by longtime Los Angeles television anchor Chuck Henry. Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark briefly addressed the crowd, which also heard music from country music artist Cosette Smith.

Tia Stokes, mom, with scissors, with the rest of her family, cuts the ribbon to officially open the iconic red Giving Machines at Pacific City in Huntington Beach on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Smith knows the importance of giving to the local organizations firsthand. She said she had her first son during the coronavirus pandemic but had to take him to CHOC when he had laryngitis and food poisoning at just two days old.

“They took amazing care of us, and they saved my son’s life, really,” she said. “I’m grateful to be here today to give back in some way.”

Stokes, whose five children and husband also were present at Tuesday’s event, also dealt with adversity during the pandemic. She was diagnosed with acute myloid leukemia in 2020.

“When the world was shut down, I kissed my kids goodbye and went to the hospital to fight for my life,” she said. “I call it an opportunity — not an obstacle, not a trial, but an opportunity — because it gave me the chance to be able to spread light in such a different time. The world came to me. People impacted my life … Together, as a community here, we get to turn around and give it back to those who are in need today.”