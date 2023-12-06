Love Costa Mesa neighboring day decks the halls, homes of locals in need

Volunteers convened in Costa Mesa Saturday to trim trees and deck the halls for dozens of residents as a part of a growing “Love Costa Mesa” movement that invites people to be a good neighbor to someone in need.

Originally spearheaded by Trellis, a nonprofit collaboration of church leaders and residents, what began in 2018 as a communitywide day of service now amasses helping hands eager to work for the benefit of seniors, local schools and those at risk of homelessness.

A Neighboring Initiative encourages people to create hyperlocal networks, where residents can help one another with small tasks, chores or beautification projects on an ongoing basis.

A volunteer hangs lights at a west-side Costa Mesa apartment where a resident lives with her grandchildren. (Courtesy of Love Costa Mesa)

“I really believe when you get to know your neighbors you can save a life,” said Reina Cuthill, who heads Trellis’ neighboring effort. “Neighboring is the most important element of a city, and building those relationships is what makes a city safer.”

About 80 believers in that mission on Saturday enjoyed a holiday-themed kickoff gathering at the Fairview Park headquarters of the Orange County Model Engineers, before heading off to their various group assignments.

Vanguard University students Saturday help clear the yard of a mobile home as part of a Love Costa Mesa neighboring day. (Courtesy of Love Costa Mesa)

Some helped “bless” the yards of mobile homes whose occupants are elderly, disabled or otherwise hard pressed to do the heavy lifting on needed landscaping improvements.

Another contingent of volunteers headed over to Costa Mesa’s west-side Shalimar neighborhood where they hung holiday lights and other decorations to brighten up the days of the families inside.

Robert and Toni Womack headed up the decorations team. The Long Beach couple recently formed the nonprofit Luv in Motion to help provide additional resources and assistance to clients served by the Costa Mesa addiction treatment center South Coast Behavioral Health, from which they both graduated.

Together, a team of about 20 volunteers and past clients of SCBH festooned the doorways and balconies of apartment buildings, interacting with the residents inside and learning more about the living conditions and needs of those who live there.

Robert Womack helps a Costa Mesa resident out of her apartment Saturday so she can check out newly installed holiday lights out front. (Courtesy of Love Costa Mesa)

Robert Womack said he and wife Toni had finished up the recovery program last year and were living in a car when he met Trellis Executive Director Ian Stevenson, who offered to put him up in a motel temporarily. From there they found their way to an apartment.

“That simple act of kindness Ian Stevenson showed us changed our outlook, and he didn’t even know us,” Womack said of his desire to stay clean and give back.

“Saturday was our first solid event as Luv in Motion. We went and interacted with residents and we hung Christmas lights around everyone’s windows. The whole day was full of smiles and joy.”

Toni Womack agreed.

“We were able to interact with them and give them hugs. They had a glow on their face I’d never really seen before,” she recalled. “Little did they know they did more for us than we could ever have done for them.”

To learn more about Love Costa Mesa, its programs and events, visit lovecostamesa.org.