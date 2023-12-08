Suspect in knife incident in Newport Beach restaurant arrested

A resident of Orange was arrested Thursday after allegedly waving around a knife and causing property damage inside of a Newport Beach restaurant.

Newport Beach police said they received a call at 8:40 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, officers established a perimeter and evacuated people from the area before beginning negotiation efforts. Police deescalated the situation and took the suspect safely into custody. No injuries were reported.

The man has been identified as Roger Ronnie Robles, 48, who was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, possession of a controlled substance and use of a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Robles was transported to jail, but neither jail nor court records reflected his current status as of Friday evening.

But court records do indicate Robles was previously charged with misdemeanors connected to an incident in November that include resisting an executive officer, resisting a public or peace officer and trespassing. He pleaded guilty to those charges.