Man pleads guilty to vandalizing Christ Church by the Sea in Newport Beach

Pastor Paul Capetz shows where Briones damaged the stained glass door at Christ Church by the Sea on April 16.

A 27-year-old San Dimas man pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to 16 months in jail for vandalizing a Newport Beach church.

Nicolas Alexandro Briones pleaded guilty to one count each of vandalism and vandalism of religious property, both felonies. He vandalized Christ Church by the Sea, 1400 W. Balboa Blvd., days after being released from jail for vandalism in an unrelated case.

Briones was released from jail April 11 after pleading guilty March 29 to a felony count of vandalism, according to court and jail records. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail on March 29 and placed on two years of formal probation in connection with the March 10 crime, according to court records.

At about 2:45 a.m. April 16, police responded to a vandalism call at Christ Church by the Sea, Newport Beach Police Department Sgt. Shawn Dugan said. Stained glass windows were shattered, causing an estimated $100,000 in damages.