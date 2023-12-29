With the holidays coming to an end, it’s time recycle those Christmas trees

With Christmas in the rearview mirror, locals may be wondering how and where to get rid of their natural trees this year as the New Year and official end of the holiday season approach. Some, though not all, waste agencies have already begun to collect and recycle them.

For tree disposal, agencies are asking for them to be stripped of all ornaments, lights and stands. Trees should not be put into plastic bags, and most trees taller than 6 feet will be asked to be cut down to half their height.

Flocked trees cannot be recycled.

Costa Mesa

The Costa Mesa Sanitary District will begin collecting trees after the New Year, beginning on Jan. 2. Residents will have until Jan. 16 to dispose of their trees, which will be collected as part of regular weekly trash collection. The agency is asking that trees be placed next to trash carts.

The trees will be recycled into renewable natural gas that CR&R uses to power its fleet and compost that will be distributed to residents during its annual compost giveaway event, according to the Costa Mesa Sanitary District.

Fountain Valley

Christmas tree collection has already begun in Fountain Valley, and Republic Services will continue to collect them through Jan. 12. All non-artificial trees left at the curb for collection on regular service days will be collected, shredded and recycled to extend the lifespan of existing landfills.

For more information, call Republic Services at (714) 847-3581.

Huntington Beach

New this year is the introduction of drop-off locations for Huntington Beach residents to depart with their trees in an effort, the city says, to “accommodate the many different celebrations taking place during this holiday season.” Curbside collection will take place between Jan. 8 through 12, but trees can be dropped off at the following locations for free on specific dates:



Republic Services

17121 Nichols Lane, Gate 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays only, Dec. 30, Jan. 5 and 6

17121 Nichols Lane, Gate 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays only, Dec. 30, Jan. 5 and 6

17371 Gothard Street from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays only

17371 Gothard Street from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays only

21379 Magnolia St., South Parking Lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 8 and 11

21379 Magnolia St., South Parking Lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 8 and 11

7000 Norma Dr. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 9, 10 and 12

For curbside pickup, trees must be out before 7 a.m. on collection days. Those living in multi-unit properties must leave their trees by the dumpsters, not in front or on top of one. Those unable to place their trees should use one of the drop-off locations or call Republic Services for a bulky item pick-up at a cost of $32.

Residents in properties of 20 or more units must the free drop-off sites or schedule a bulky pick-up. For more information, call Republic Services at (714) 847-3581.

Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach’s waste management agency will be collecting trees through Jan. 15. To participate, leave the trees at the curb on regular collection days. Those trees will be taken to Tierra Verde Industries in Irvine for composting. Plastic or fake trees should be placed in the trash if under 6 feet in length and scheduled as a bulky item pick-up.

Newport Beach

CR&R will be collecting trees in Newport Beach through Jan. 15. As with other waste agencies, it is asking that all ornaments and lights be removed and that the trees be placed on the curb on regular collection days. Residents are also welcome to cut trees into smaller sections and place them in green-waste bins, but flocked trees must go in black carts.