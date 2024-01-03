The sands of time: Balboa Island artist creates unique sculpture to welcome 2024
Once a winter rainstorm had passed through and the coast was clear, Balboa Island resident Chris Crosson, also known as the Sandcastle Builder, went to work Saturday on an ephemeral New Year’s message.
On the sand near where Sapphire Avenue meets South Bay Front, Crosson constructed a sand sculpture in the shape of a monument sign, carefully carving the “2024” at the top and writing “New Year, Thinking of You” in the body.
The message was still standing two days later, on New Year’s Day. Although it had lost its first “2” by then, passersby were seen admiring and photographing it.
“Over time, the sun draws out the water from the wet sand and with a slight wind the structure is on its way back to the beach,” Crosson explained. “Very rarely can you repair a sculpture when you are dealing with beach sand. It’s easier to rebuild.”
