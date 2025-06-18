South Coast Repertory gets an assist after losing NEA funding for ‘The Staircase’

South Coast Repertory found itself in a bind last month, when officials learned on opening day for the final production of the 2024-25 season, “The Staircase,” it would be losing $20,000 in promised federal funding.

But with a little help from a philanthropic organization started by a Newport Beach family, whose founder heard about the loss and stepped up to replace the lost grant money, the show and the season went off without a hitch.

Although the National Endowment of the Arts had initially awarded the grant to SCR in November, the agency informed the Costa Mesa theater company in a May 2 email the funding had been withdrawn, due to the updating of grant-making priorities to projects that aligned with missions prioritized by the Trump administration.

A list of fundable projects, the email explained, included those that elevate historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic-serving institutions, celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence, foster AI competency, empower houses of worship to service communities, foster skilled trade jobs and support the military and veterans, among others.

The loss in funding, far from the total cost of the project, helped support the work of several skilled technicians and was a “meaningful amount of money,” SCR Managing Director Suzanne Appel told City News Service in May.

So when officials learned a short time later that the OneRoot Foundation, which had never before worked with South Coast Repertory, had offered to fill the budgetary gap left by the NEA’s withdrawal, they were a little stunned and deeply touched.

South Coast Repertory theater company in Costa Mesa. (Courtesy of South Coast Repertory)

“It was incredibly generous and life-affirming support that says something about what they stand for,” SCR Artistic Director David Ivers said of the foundation’s gift Tuesday. “We cannot say thanks enough.”

Founded in 2021 by the Pyle family of Newport Beach, the OneRoot Foundation supports a number of causes through private grant-making and volunteerism. Trustee David A. Pyle, also founder and chief executive of American Career College, said the gift was made in honor of his father, actor Denver Pyle, who portrayed “Uncle Jesse” Duke in the TV series “The Dukes of Hazzard” and racked up more than 200 film and television credits throughout a 50-year career.

Robert May, the executive director overseeing OneRoot Foundation’s philanthropic efforts, said the organization was proud to support SCR, where he and his family have attended annual productions of “A Christmas Carol” for more than 25 years.

“We believe in doing what is right, so seeing the NEA pull its funding the day of the opening with no warning was disappointing, to say the least,” May said in a June 11 news release.

“We wanted to make it right and assure that South Coast Repertory had the funding required to complete ‘The Staircase.’ We support the vision of SCR to engage and enrich our community with outstanding programs.”

Ehulani Hope Kane, left, and Nara Cardenas in South Coast Repertory’s “The Staircase.” The Costa Mesa theater company learned on opening day it had lost a $20,000 NEA grant due to shifting priorities. (Robert Huskey)

Just as OneRoot Foundation pledged its support, SCR filed an appeal to the National Endowment for the Arts to reinstate the withdrawn award. Officials maintain “The Staircase” meets the administration’s guidelines favoring projects that benefit skilled laborers and tribal communities.

Written by native Hawaiian playwright Noa Gardner, “The Staircase” told the story of a Hawaiian family and celebrated culture through ancestral myths, legends and music, exploring the relationship between Hawaii and the mainland U.S. Its cast and crew featured three native Hawaiian actors and music director and dramatist Mehanaoakala Hind.

“It’s astonishing to me we’re presenting the world premiere of a play that takes place in one of our 50 states, from a community that’s been largely ignored as it relates to three-dimensional art on the stage,” Ivers said of the funding withdrawal decision. “That’s as un-American as you can get.”

South Coast Repertory as of Tuesday had not yet learned whether a decision had been made on the theater company’s appeal to the NEA.