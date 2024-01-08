2 arrested in connection with Laguna Beach commercial burglary

Laguna Beach police officers were patrolling along Laguna Canyon Road around 3:45 a.m. Thursday when one noticed a vehicle leaving a closed business and conducted a traffic stop based on a vehicle equipment violation. Two men were arrested after stolen goods were found in the vehicle.

Two men suspected of burglarizing a commercial building in Laguna Beach were taken into custody, including a career criminal on probation, police said Friday.

Officers were patrolling along Laguna Canyon Road around 3:45 a.m. Thursday when an officer noticed a vehicle leaving a closed business and conducted a traffic stop based on a vehicle equipment violation, Laguna Beach Police Department spokesman Lt. Jason Farris said.

The officer discovered various items inside the vehicle, which caused suspicion. Chino Hills resident Joseph Hernandez, the driver, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and additional unspecified charges, Farris said.

Detectives discovered $20,000 worth of stolen equipment and returned the items to the owners, Farris said.

Cervantez had a passenger with him during the heist who also resides in Chino Hills, Farris said. His name was not disclosed.

The passenger is a “career criminal” on probation, Farris said. He was being investigated by the Orange County district attorney’s office for other related charges.

Security was heightened in the area due to recent commercial burglaries, Farris said.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary was urged to call the Laguna Beach Police Department at (949) 497-0701.