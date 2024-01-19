Huntington Beach eatery gets a fresh look, has big plans for National Pie Day

Polly’s Pies founder Donald Sheldrake, from left, CEO Eric Stenta, Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce board member Victoria Alberty, Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark and interim City Manager and Police Chief Eric Parra cut the ribbon at a VIP reopening event Thursday night.

They are known for their pies, giant cinnamon rolls and plenty of other eats in between.

Polly’s Pies Restaurant & Bakery in Huntington Beach recently reopened following a renovation.

The eatery held a VIP event on Thursday night, featuring a ribbon cutting with local officials including Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark and members of the Chamber of Commerce.

“When you make changes, especially to a legacy brand, you’re really taking a chance and trying to use your best judgment to make sure you’re not changing it too much,” Polly’s Pies director of brand Jacklyn Mitosinka said. “But I think we kept such a percentage of who we are in this remodel, with upgrading and doing a twist of modern, so I think it really balanced out.”

Polly’s Pies Restaurant & Bakery in Huntington Beach has reopened after a renovation. (James Carbone)

Mitosinka is well aware of the history of the company, which started in Fullerton in 1968 and now features 13 restaurants in Southern California. She’s a granddaughter of co-founder Eddie Sheldrake and great-niece of the other co-founder, Donald Sheldrake.

The Huntington Beach location of Polly’s Pies opened in 1983. The renovation knocked it out of service from mid-August until the week after Thanksgiving, Mitosinka said, though the company opened a pop-up shop a couple of doors down where it continued to sell pies and other baked goods.

The renovation features brighter, canned lightning as well as retro colors like kiwi green, moss green, a bluish teal and plenty of orange.

Guests enjoy themselves in the new patio during an event at Polly’s Pies in Huntington Beach on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“A lot of people thought it was wild and crazy for me to do these colors,” Mitosinka said. “It just really pops. My inspiration was from a lot of our original artwork from 1968 and the early ’70s, and make it modern — but not too modern — and not too fancy.”

A breakfast bar has been upgraded to a wine bar, with beer also on tap. Additionally, a covered patio with heaters and retractable awnings has been added outside.

Guests have a drink at the new wine and beer bar during an event at Polly’s Pies on Thursday night. (James Carbone)

“Especially in Huntington Beach, I feel like it’s such a great asset to have a patio for breakfast, get a bottomless mimosa or an orange juice,” Mitosinka said.

She said the restaurant seats 35 more customers than before.

Polly’s Pies will be having a grand-reopening party at its Huntington Beach location on Tuesday, which is National Pie Day. Giveaways will be held all day, and the first 200 guests will receive a goody bag filled with swag.

Miss Huntington Beach 2024 Ruby Brown-Bilyeu, left, and Miss Huntington Beach Princess 2024 Lainie Shield-South enjoy a beverage during Thursday’s event. (James Carbone)

Lori Sueki, a Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce ambassador, said she’s been coming to the Surf City location for decades. Her father will often still visit to bring a giant cinnamon roll home to her son, and Sueki said she’s especially a fan of the dinner rolls and banberry pie.

“It’s a good family restaurant, it was just kind of dated,” Sueki said. “I still would come here and stuff, but this feels more cheerful. It’s refreshing, like a breath of fresh air. “

The restaurant is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.