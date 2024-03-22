Around Town: Newport Harbor High School to host community event

Cheerleaders from Ensign Middle School other cheer teams will be at Newport Harbor High School on Wednesday, March 27.

Newport Harbor High School will host a community event on March 27, where after school programs that span youth athlete programs and cheer teams from across Newport Beach and Costa Mesa will gather to show off their skills and talents.

Also present will be the Newport Harbor boys’ sports teams as special guests. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at around 6:30 p.m.

Corona del Mar Residents’ Assn. to hold annual meeting

The Corona del Mar Residents’ Assn. announced this week that its annual meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 2, at the Sherman Library & Gardens. The meeting will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and will begin with a community social and expo. Representatives from the city of Newport Beach and local community organizations will be present. The speakers’ program will begin with Councilwoman Lauren Kleiman at 6 p.m.

The featured speaker will be former Newport Beach Mayor Nancy Gardner, who will address housing issues. Doors open at 5 p.m. Attendees are asked to enter through the rear entrance at the back of the facility through the parking lot. More information is available at cdmra.org. RSVPs are encouraged.

Documentary on Laguna Beach to show at Rivian Theater

Village Laguna announced earlier this month a screening of “Sawdust and Sand: Douglas Miller’s Laguna Beach” at the Rivian South Coast Theater on South Coast Highway on Monday, March 25. The documentary spans almost 50 years of Laguna Beach as it’s transitioned over the years.

Miller and cinematographer, producer and director Jason Blalock will introduce the film. The screening will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Seating is limited and reservations are required at events.rivian.com/sawdustandsand.

Golden West College students recognized for performances

Golden West College announced Thursday that two of its students have been recognized by the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival for their performances in “Psycho Beach Party,” which ran from March 8 to 17 at the campus theater. Students Tessa Sarvis and Ian Pedersen have been invited to the Region VIII festival in February 2025 to compete for scholarships and possible advancement to the finals in Washington, D.C.

“This is a wonderful way to end another successful run of show in the Theater Arts Department at GWC,” acting dean of arts and letters Martie Ramm Engle said in a statement. “We are all very proud of Tessa, Ian, Lydia and Rainbow for their exceptional work, as we are proud of the entire cast, crew, and design team that made ‘Psycho Beach Party’ a great ride!”

OC Public Libraries announces reading program

OC Public Libraries announced the start of “One County, One Book” program, which focuses on “Wandering Stars” by author Tommy Orange. Readers of all ages are invited to celebrate the book through film screenings, cultural presentations, storytimes and book club discussions.

The author will be present at a speaking engagement on April 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Norma Hertzog Community Center in Costa Mesa.

No registration is required and all ages are welcome. For more information, visit ocpl.org/one-county-one-book.

Unified Sports Golf Tournament raises $13K

Through its annual golf tournament, the Huntington Beach Union High School District raised $13,000 for its United Sports program, which provides opportunities for students with and without disabilities to play and compete in sports together. More than 100 golfers participated in the tournament this year.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in this year’s Unified Sports Golf Tournament as a golfer, donor, or volunteer,” HBUHSD Unified Sports Liaison Courtney Gillett, said in a statement. “Because of your contributions, we’re able to provide life-changing experiences for our students and partners alike, and we look forward to the impact this program will continue to have for years to come.”

‘Art’ showing at the Costa Mesa Playhouse

The Costa Mesa Playhouse is showing “Art,” by Yasmina Reza, until April 14, in the directorial debut of Jordana Oberman-Whitton. Performances will take place at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and on Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $28 for adults and $25 for students and seniors, with a “pay what you will” show on April 4. An opening night reception will be held on March 23. For more information, visit the Costa Mesa Playhouse box office or call (949) 650-5269.

OCC ‘Pirate’s Plank’ taking place on April 4

The Orange Coast College announced its “Pirate’s Plank” competition will showcase student entrepreneurship on April 4 starting at 6:45 p.m. at the Robert B. Moore Theatre. The competition mirrors that of ABC’s “Shark Tank” show. Students will present their ideas to a panel of judges that includes Simple Green’s chief operating officer Jeff Hyder, Castel Innovations, LLC, and Gate King’s chief executive officer Steve Castelblanco and Ryan Yang, the owner of Tryangle Construction.

“Pirate’s Plank is a platform for students to explore their innovative side and business acumen, along with honing their skills for real-world success,” business instructor Mark Grooms said in a statement.

After hearing seven presentations, two of those will be selected as “Most Likely to Succeed” or “Most Innovative.” Each winner will receive $700. The event will be open to the public and admission is free. For more information, visit occpiratesplank.weebly.com.

OCC culinary team wins competition

Orange Coast College announced this week that culinary arts students on its Hot Food Team took first place at the 2024 American Culinary Federation’s Western Regional Student Team Competition in Overland Park, Kan., on March 12. The college said the team is the first to compete for OCC since 2018.

The team is made up of team captain Claire Arredondo, Blanca Granados, Morgan Downie, Genisis Mascareno and Monique Robinson, with three additional support team members, including Joseph Serrato, Khoa To and Frida Ramos-Nunez. They will head to Phoenix in July to compete in the National Student Team Championships. The last time the campus won the national title was in 2005.