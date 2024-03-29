Around Town: Molière’s ‘Tartuffe’ to open April 17 at Laguna Playhouse

Katie Karel, left, Bo Foxworth and Shante DeLoach in North Coast Repertory Theatre’s “Tartuffe.” Laguna Playhouse will host the production beginning April 17.

The Laguna Playhouse is presenting a transfer production from North Coast Repertory Theatre of “Tartuffe” by Molière. Previews begin April 17; the play runs through May 5.

Richard Baird will direct the comedy, translated to English verse by Richard Wilbur. Performances are set for Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. There will be added performances on Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, April 30 at 7:30 pm. There will be no 5:30 p.m. performance on Sunday, May 5.

Tickets range from $45 to $84 and can be purchased online at lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-2787. Group discounts are available by calling (949) 497-2787, ext. 229. Prices are subject to change.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Drive, Laguna Beach.

Caltrans plans work on PCH April 1 through 5

Unless rain or an emergency forces a rescheduling, Caltrans plans to be working on Pacific Coast Highway, between Warner Avenue and Seal Beach Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily, April 1 through 5.

The project will include concrete barrier removal, replacement and removal of curb ramps, and underground electrical work. Lanes will be closed as the work proceeds.

‘Rasquachismo’ multimedia exhibition champions lowriders

The Huntington Beach Art Center is gearing up for “Rasquachismo,” a multimedia art exhibition devoted to the “aesthetics and transformative power of lowriders,” according to organizers. Laura Black is the curator.

It will be on view from Saturday, April 6 until Saturday, June 1. Visitors to the exhibition will find paintings, a lowrider piñata, print-making and original photography that capture the lowrider spirit. The featured artists are William Camargo with Alkaid Ramirez, Justin Favela, Stephanie Mercado, Arturo Meza II, Aaron Moctezuma, José Manuel Flores Nava, Juliana Rico, Alicia Villegas-Rolon and Cora J. Quiroz.

A public reception is set for 6:30 to 9 p.m. April 6 and will be preceded that afternoon by a car show that will run from 2 p.m. until dusk in the center’s parking lot, 538 Main St., Huntington Beach. Admission is free. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

OCC Horticulture will host annual Spring Plant Sale April 5 and 12

The Horticulture Department at Orange Coast College will host its annual Spring Plant Sale on Fridays April 5 and 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

The public is invited to visit the horticulture program’s garden nursery to purchase plants that have been produced by students.

Gail Haghjoo shops for flowers during the 2022 plant sale at Orange Coast College’s Horticulture Garden Lab. This year’s sale takes place on two Fridays, April 5 and 12. (File Photo)

“It’s full circle for the students,” Horticulture Instructor and Lab Coordinator Joe Stead said. “They get ownership of the plants and see the seed out to the customer.”

Edible plants such as tomatoes, peppers, strawberries and cooking herbs, as well as other household greens and flowering selections will be available at the sale. All proceeds will go toward student scholarships and projects.

The college is located at 2701 Fairview Road, Costa Mesa. Park in Lot H or G.

First responders ‘Picklefest’ set for April 13 in Newport Beach

The Tennis + Pickleball Club of Newport Beach plans its second annual Picklefest for first responders on April 13. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Club founder Sean Bollettieri will host the second annual First Responders “Picklefest” Saturday, April 13, at the private Tennis + Pickleball Club at Newport Beach, 11 Clubhouse Drive.

All first responders are welcome and encouraged to create a team and play for the Ultimate Picklefest Championship. To learn more, call (949) 759-0711.

Marissa Sur pegged as Huntington Beach director of human resources

Marissa Sur was selected this week as the director of human resources in Huntington Beach, after previously serving as a human resources manager in Newport Beach.

In her role, Sur will be responsible for directing, planning, organizing and managing the personnel functions and programs of Huntington Beach. She will oversee programs and services including employee relations, labor negotiations, recruitment and selection, classification and compensation, training, benefits and more.

Sur has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Cal State Long Beach.

New director of Costa Mesa Parks & Community Services named

Brian Gruner, a 24-year veteran of municipal government, has been appointed as Costa Mesa’s new Director of Parks & Community Services, it was announced this week by City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison.

Gruner, who started as part-time recreation leader has extensive experience in the management of Parks, Recreation and Community Services, including the oversight of multimillion-dollar budgets, capital improvement projects, strategic planning, community outreach, partnership development and arts and cultural programs.

Brian Gruner has been appointed to serve as Costa Mesa’s new Director of Parks and Community Services. (Courtesy of the city of Costa Mesa)

He most recently served as superintendent of parks and recreation for the city of Fairfield, Calif. He has also worked for Laguna Woods Village and the city of Mission Viejo.

“I’m excited to be relocating back to Orange County and being part of the city of Costa Mesa team,” Gruner said. “Having grown up in Orange County, I have fond memories of Costa Mesa from competing in tennis tournaments at the Costa Mesa Tennis Center, enjoying the Orange County Fair and swap meets, shopping at South Coast Plaza, playing golf at the Costa Mesa Country Club and enjoying the natural beauty of Fairview Park.”

Gruner holds a bachelor’s degree from Cal State Fullerton in business management and a master’s in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

Tour de Saddleback raises $1,300 for pediatric cancer research

The Tour de Saddleback on March 23 drew 302 participants who rode through Orange County while raising more than $1,300 for Irvine-based Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, officials announced this week.

The tour took riders through Laguna Hills, Santiago Canyon, Rancho Santa Margarita and Irvine. The ride started and finished at Irvine Valley College.

“With this only being our second year of producing the Tour de Saddleback, I couldn’t be more thrilled with the outcome,” said Mike Bone, president and chief executive of Spectrum Sports Management, which produces the annual event. “It was amazing to see so many people enjoying the beauty of our community while raising funds for a great organization.”