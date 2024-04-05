Around Town: Laguna Beach High School community to walk for water

Laguna Beach High School students pose for a picture after last year’s “Walking For Water” event. This year’s walk is scheduled for April 21.

Laguna Beach High School students will be walking for water on April 21 to raise funds to build freshwater wells in West Africa and India as part of the school’s annual fundraiser.

Students, faculty and community members will be at the high school’s football field from noon to 3 p.m. that day for the Wisdom Spring West Coast Walk. For ways to participate in the walk or to learn more, visit wisdomspring.org.

American Legion post honors Vietnam veterans

American Legion Newport Harbor Post 291 is hosting an event to honor veterans of the Vietnam War this weekend. The event will run through Sunday and include exhibits like a “Dust Off Huey” helicopter, provided by the Vietnam Veterans of America, that will be on display at Veterans Park from until noon Sunday. Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America will also be present to answer questions.

For more information, visit al291.com/event/vietnam-swift-boat-tour-1000-1600hrs-dustoff-huey-tour-1300-1700hrs.

Costa Mesa Dump Day returns

Costa Mesa residents can drop off their bulky household items at the Costa Mesa Senior Center to be disposed of on Saturday, April 20, for what the city is calling “dump day.” Residents will be able to drop off their items from 8 to 11 a.m. or until capacity is reached at no expense. They will not accept hazardous materials such as batteries, paints, oils, chemicals and pesticides, nor will they accept building materials.

Newport Beach police host mobile cafe

The Newport Beach Police Department will hold a mobile cafe this weekend at the Corona Del Mar Farmer’s Market at 3201 E. Coast Hwy. The mobile cafe will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The department hosts mobile cafes in an effort to better connect its police with community members to discuss issues within the city.

Shearing, fiber arts festival at Hana Field

Hana Field, which is operated by Tanaka Farms in Irvine, will hold a “shearing day” and fiber arts festival on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested visitors will learn about spinning, creating and the crafting of wool as sheep are sheared at the field. The event is free for children 2 and under and military personnel. Tickets for the general public cost $10. To purchase tickets, visit tanakafarms.com/hana-field.

Hana Field will also present “bunny yoga” on Sunday at 10 a.m. and again at 11:30 p.m. Visitors will spend an hour doing yoga with instructor Savannah Smith and rabbits provided and cared for by Tanaka Farm’s barnyard and volunteers. The class is a fundraiser for Helping Farms Feed Families. The class is limited to those ages 9 and older, and children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $40.

Newport Beach accepting special event grant applications

The city of Newport Beach announced Tuesday that it’s accepting applications for event grants from community programs that are available to residents. To qualify, the events must happen between July 2024 and June 2025. The application period closes on April 23 at 5 p.m. The city is expected to give around $60,000 in grants. Submitting an application does not guarantee a grant. For more information or to apply, visit newportbeachca.gov/grants.

Newport Beach teacher raising funds for medical treatment

Joe Konrad, a teacher at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic School in Newport Beach, is seeking donations to help pay for treatments for his multiple sclerosis. Konrad said he first started feeling tingling in his hands and feet in the midst of the pandemic but was not formally diagnosed with the disease until 2021. Konrad said he is taking each day one step at a time and has the support of friends, family and his workplace, but he is struggling to cover the costs for the out-of-pocket medical expenses for treatment.

As of Friday afternoon, Konrad had raised $2,205 of his $25,000 goal. For more information, visit gofund.me/f3d09982.

Coastal Corridor Alliance hosts tours of parks

The Coastal Corridor Alliance announced in March the start of its coastal discovery tours, which will occur on the second Saturday of every month. The inaugural tour will be at Fairview Park on April 13. Tours will also be held at Talbert Park and the Huntington Beach wetlands on various dates. Children age 7 and older are welcome to attend. For more information or to register, visit eventbrite.com/e/coastal-discovery-tours-paseos-por-la-costa-tickets-852544973967.

Imaginology returns to OC Fairgrounds

Imaginology is returning to the O.C. Fair and Events Center on April 13 and 14 to provide students and their families a chance to participate and learn from competitions and other exhibits that touch STEM fields. Admission is free and most activities are included, but parking is $12. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. For more information, visit ocfair.com/imaginology.

Costa Mesa Playhouse to present ‘Art’

The Costa Mesa Playhouse announced Friday the rescheduled dates for Yasmina Reza’s “Art,” which plays through April 20. The show tells the story of three people whose longtime friendship is on the rocks when one of the friends buys a completely white painting, sparking a debate about what constitutes art. Performances are on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m.

Additional performances will be on April 11 at 8 p.m. and on April 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. To buy tickets, visit costamesaplayhouse.com.

Fundraiser to benefit ABT William J. Gillespie School students is April 14

Pas de Deux Chapter of the Guilds at Segerstrom Center for the Arts is planning its annual Evening of Dance fundraiser to benefit the ABT William J. Gillespie School students.

Susan Jaffe, artistic director of American Ballet Theatre and this year’s honorary chair will host the event, which takes place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, at the Samueli Theatre at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

The event will feature ABT dancers who received their formal dance training through the American Ballet Theatre Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School or Studio Company. They are scheduled to perform the Swan Lake Act I Pas de Trois and the Don Quixote Pas de Deux.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/AttendEveningofDance2024.