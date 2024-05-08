Costa Mesa City Council unanimously approves hosting Raiders training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders will hold their training camp in Costa Mesa this summer, following a decision last night by the Costa Mesa City Council. Above, Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce forces a fumble on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick during the third quarter of the teams’ game on Dec. 14, 2023 in Las Vegas.

The silver and black will be heading to Costa Mesa this summer.

On Tuesday night, the Costa Mesa City Council unanimously approved a one-year contract for the Las Vegas Raiders to hold their training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex starting in July.

The Los Angeles Chargers had held training camp at Jack Hammett since 2017, but are expected to move to a practice facility in El Segundo this summer.

Among the terms of the deal with the Raiders, the team would pay the city $165,000 in rent and agree to make an estimated $600,000 worth of improvements to fields at the 14.5-acre facility, as well as make a $10,000 donation to a local youth sports team.

The Raiders have previously held training camp in Henderson, Nev. since moving to Las Vegas in 2020, often battling the heat.

At Jack Hammett, the team will use fields Nos. 3 and 4 and host public practices that give fans up-close experiences with players.

The Raiders haven’t announced their training camp dates yet, but the City Council was given July 19 through Aug. 11 as an approximate time window.