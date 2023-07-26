Chargers open training camp following Justin Herbert extension

Quarterback Justin Herbert signs autographs for excited fans during opening day for Los Angeles Chargers training camp at Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Chargers fans turned out in force on Wednesday, as the team opened training camp at the Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

The buzz at camp surrounded quarterback Justin Herbert, who inked a five-year, $262.5-million contract extension the day prior, making him the highest paid player in the NFL based on average annual value.

After the two-hour practice, Herbert indulged the first-day attendees, making his way over to the grandstand area to sign autographs.

Quarterback Justin Herbert signs autographs for fans during opening day for Los Angeles Chargers training camp on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Words aren’t enough to express how thankful and how glad I am to be a part of this organization,” Herbert said. “I had complete faith in them from the get-go. I’ve never wanted to be anywhere else. This is where I’ve wanted to be for … as long as I’ve been born and playing football. It’s a dream come true, and just really excited to be back out there with the team today.”

Chargers coach Brandon Staley called Herbert’s extension “a special moment for the club.” He spoke about his message for the team going into the season.

“Every year is a different year, but I think my message with this group is we have a really good football team,” Staley said. “What we got to make sure is we just take the field, right, every single day with that mindset to compete at a Super Bowl standard. You start in training camp and you build it all the way to your last game. I love coaching this group of guys, and training camp is where the hard work starts, so that’s what we’re focused on.”

Mia Ramirez poses like a cheerleader under the Chargers’ lightning bolt logo in Costa Mesa on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Opening day drew a crowd from all over Southern California and beyond. Jorge Elias, clad in a powder blue Herbert jersey, made the trip up from Mexicali.

“Just the atmosphere of training camp, first day back for football,” Elias said of what made the trip worth it. “Football makes me happy, honestly, and I’m just ready for the season. I hope we do great this season.”

Last season saw the Chargers make their first playoff appearance since 2018, but the team suffered a devastating defeat, as the Jacksonville Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit for a 31-30 win in the wildcard round.

Members of the offensive line prepare for a play during opening day for Los Angeles Chargers training camp on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Chargers are building a new practice facility in El Segundo that is expected to be ready in time for the 2024 season. For now, the team continues to practice in Costa Mesa, presenting an opportunity for area prep athletes to learn from the professionals.

Ryan Lowry, a sophomore linebacker in the football program at neighboring Costa Mesa High, was among those taking in the action. Costa Mesa football coach Gary Gonzalez said the Mustangs had 11 players on site selling drinks, helping fans beat the heat while fundraising for their program.

Robert Flores of Compton said he began attending Chargers training camp when the team moved its headquarters to Orange County. He brought his 12-year-old son Isaac with him.

First-round draft pick and rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston takes a selfie with a fan’s phone on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Asked what he was most excited about seeing in training camp, Flores said he was looking forward to seeing rookie first-round pick Quentin Johnston, a wide receiver, in the offense. He was also pleased to see cornerback J.C. Jackson return to practice after a ruptured patellar tendon ended his 2022 season.

“We see a lot of the fan base coming from a lot of different places,” Flores said. “As the years go by, it gets more and more crowded. You get a bigger turnout. It’s good to see the fans supporting the team.”

Youngsters practice a 40-yard dash on the kids activity grounds during opening day for Los Angeles Chargers training camp. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Apart from the action on the gridiron, young fans enjoyed the opportunity to immerse themselves in football activities. There were stations for the 40-yard dash and a running back drill, tackling, kicking field goals, and for testing one’s vertical leap.

The Chargers’ first practice in pads is scheduled for Monday. The team will also hold joint practices with the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 17 and 18.