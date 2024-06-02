Advertisement
Woman found killed in Huntington Beach Friday, suspect at large

The Huntington Beach Police Department
Huntington Beach police were called to a home on England Drive Friday afternoon where they found a woman dead of an apparent homicide.
(File Photo)
By City News Service
Huntington Beach police are investigating a the death of a woman.

About 2:30 p.m. Friday, Huntington Beach police responded to a residence on the 1100 block of England Street on a report of a possible suspicious death, according to the department. Upon arrival, officers made entry and discovered a deceased woman.

Detectives from the HBPD Major Crimes Unit immediately responded to the scene and continued the investigation. Evidence at the residence indicated the death was a homicide.

“Evidence at the residence indicated that the death was a homicide but an isolated incident,” police said in a statement Saturday. “Although the suspect is still outstanding, detectives believe there is no ongoing threat to
the public or community.”

The woman’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective R. Chen at (714) 536-5653.

City News Service

City News Service is the nation’s largest regional wire service and is headquartered in Los Angeles.

