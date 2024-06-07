Bon voyage to Newport Harbor’s graduating Sailors

Olivia Nott happily receives her diploma during the 93rd annual Newport Harbor graduation ceremony at Davidson Field on Thursday.

As their time in high school ends, graduating Newport Harbor High School Sailors looked to the horizon toward the next leg of their journey through life.

For about 48.6% of the graduates this year, that means continuing their educations at a four-year college or university while 35.7% will attend a two-year community college. For an estimated 4.9% of the seniors, it means trade school while 8.1% of Newport Harbor graduates plan to hit the ground running to join the job market.

Nicholas Dante Mite happily shows his diploma to family during the 93rd annual Newport Harbor graduation on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

On Thursday, the school’s 565 seniors celebrated the end of high school alongside fellow seniors across the Newport-Mesa Unified School District. About $398,000 was collected in local scholarships, and 12 students graduated with International Baccalaureate diplomas.

“Let us now move forward with growing confidence and determination, knowing that we are the sailors of a brighter future,” Principal Sean Boulton told the graduates. “Now, as each of you moves from known shores to unknown seas, may your journeys be safe; may your discoveries be fruitful and bountiful; may your lives be blessed by love of family and friends; and may the tides of destiny carry you to uncharted and unimagined success.”

During Thursday’s ceremony, Emily Chaix and Camryn Netzer were the student speakers while Noah Grunberg performed “Vienna.” Newport Harbor Vocal Music also performed the national anthem and Europe’s “The Final Countdown.”

Advertisement