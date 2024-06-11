Pacific Airshow lawsuit against former Huntington Beach mayor continues

Former Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr has been in a courtroom this week as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by Pacific Airshow LLC over the city’s cancellation of the final day of the 2021 Airshow due to an oil spill. She maintains the suit is “frivoulous” and an attempt to defame her.

Former Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr was in court Monday as a defendant, as a lawsuit filed against her by Pacific Airshow LLC continued.

The Pacific Airshow lawsuit against the city of Huntington Beach for canceling the final day of the 2021 show was settled for at least $5 million last year. But a lawsuit against Carr individually has continued.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jonathan Fish issued a tentative ruling in favor of Carr’s demurrer last week, before hearing arguments on Monday. He said his final ruling would likely come later this week.

Even if Fish maintains his tentative ruling, he will likely give Pacific Airshow LLC leave to amend, so the lawsuit could continue.

Fish is the same judge who ruled last month that Huntington Beach and City Atty. Michael Gates must release the full settlement document with the air show. The state auditor is also expected to examine that settlement.

Pacific Airshow has argued that Carr, then the city’s mayor, made a unilateral decision to cancel the final day of the 2021 air show following an oil spill off the coast. The amended complaint, filed in June 2023, further claims that she made that decision at least partly out of animosity toward air show operator Kevin Elliott.

Fish’s tentative ruling, however, said Carr had discretionary power to make a decision and was immune from liability.

Carr has repeatedly said that she did not have the power to unilaterally cancel the air show, and did not do so, indicating that the city manager, police chief and fire chief aided in the decision.

Pacific Airshow LLC attorney Suoo Lee argued during Monday’s hearing that any decision should have required a public hearing and a council meeting and vote.

“None of that happened,” Lee said. “This decision to cancel the air show came from the mind of one person only.”

Mark Austin, Carr’s attorney, disputed that Carr canceled their air show. But he said even if she had, she was using her discretion as a mayor in an emergency, not acting outside of her powers.

“They just can’t have it both ways,” he said.

Carr said she believes the lawsuit targeted her to hurt her chances in the 2022 state Senate race in District 36. Carr lost the race to Janet Nguyen.

“This is all an attempt to defame me and to discredit me,” Carr said at the courthouse after Monday’s hearing. “It’s a frivolous lawsuit, it’s baseless. There’s absolutely no reason why my name should have ever been brought into this, and there’s absolutely no reason why this City Council should have settled for anything.”