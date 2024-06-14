Around Town: Fountain Valley stages Summerfest this weekend

The 2024 Fountain Valley Summerfest got underway Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Fountain Valley Sports Park.

The event features food, an assortment of vendors and band performances, dancing troupes, theater groups and high school musicians. A Fun Zone will offer carnival rides and games.

General admission is $5 and can be purchased online at summerfestfv/buy.com. The park is located at 16400 Brookhurst St.

Stapleton new chairman of O.C. political group

Newport Beach Mayor Pro Tem Joe Stapleton has been elected chairman of New Majority Orange County, it was announced Thursday. The group, according to its website, “seeks to inform its membership and contribute resources to Republican and other philosophically aligned candidates and issues that share its mission.”

Stapleton succeeds another Newport Beach resident, Lucy Rawlins, in the role.

“We are thrilled to have Joe lead our Orange County Chapter, especially during this very important presidential election cycle,” its chairman, Howard Hakes, stated in a news release. “I look forward to working with Joe as he leads NMOC in the same dynamic way he has led so many other organizations. His energy, political experience and enthusiasm for our organization will serve our members and mission very well. We are also beyond grateful for Lucys excellent leadership, New Majority is better because of her tremendous efforts as NMOC Chairwoman.”

Newport Beach officials to address CdM association

Newport Beach City Manager Grace Leung, Mayor Will O’Neill and Councilwoman Lauren Kleiman will be featured guests when the Corona del Mar Residents Assn. holds its next monthly community meeting.

Leung will provide attendees with a city update and highlights of the budget that’s been set for the city’s next fiscal year, while O’Neill and Kleiman will speak on current city business.

Residents will also hear public safety updates and statistics from Newport Beach Police Department staff.

The meeting is set for 7:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, in Room No. 2 of the OASIS Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave. Reservations are requested by June 19 and can be made online at CdMRA.org

LPAPA featuring works of John Cosby through July 1

Internationally recognized artist John Cosby is being featured as the Laguna Plein Air Painters Assn. Gallery’s “Artist in Residence” this month.

“Looking West, a Portrait of the Places I Love,” a solo exhibition created by Cosby, features several major works, as well as plein air studies. The exhibit ends July 1. The LPAPA Gallery is located at 414 N. Coast Hwy.

Also, on July 17 at 6:30 p.m., the film “John Cosby: A Journey in Art” will screen at Rivian South Coast Theater, 162 S. Coast Hwy.

For more information, contact LPAPA by email at info@LPAPA.org or by phone at (949) 376-3635.