Edison Chargers celebrate class of 2024

Jordan Yumali carries a photo of her mother, Cecily Yumali, during Edison High School’s graduation ceremony on Thursday.

As Edison High graduated 589 students on Thursday afternoon at Cap Sheue Field, the Chargers celebrated the moment while also not forgetting who they lost.

A brief moment of silence was held for Jeremy Page, who was part of the class of 2024. Page and his older brother, Joshua, were killed in a car crash in March 2022.

An Edison High senior waves to his parents in the stands during the Chargers’ graduation ceremony on Thursday. (Eric Licas)

First-year Edison Principal Daniel Morris shared with the graduates that he recognized he was supposed to tell them to always work hard and do their best. But instead, he imparted some thoughts that he would have benefited from hearing when he was a teenager.

He told them not to underestimate kindness, to enjoy their successes but avoid arrogance and also to find good mentors and positive relationships.

Edison High seniors sit with decorated caps during their graduation ceremony on Thursday. (Eric Licas)

“There is very little that you are entitled to, and failure will usually be experienced along the pathway to success,” Morris said. “You are surrounded by very good examples of how to be great and giving humans.”

Graduating Edison High seniors toss their caps into the air during their commencement ceremony on Thursday. (Eric Licas)

ASB President Matt Hunein served as master of ceremonies. Senior speaker Gage Ongman and faculty speaker Greg Haas, an Edison alumnus who coaches cross country and track at the school, also gave remarks.

“It is OK to be scared and anxious about the future,” Haas said. “But remember, you are more prepared than anyone to excel at the next level.”

Senior representatives Katie Wright and Noah Bolton read off the names of the graduates.