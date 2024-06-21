Around Town: Pacific Airshow announces 2024 lineup, tickets are on sale

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will return to the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach this year, along with other crowd favorites.

The Pacific Airshow has announced its performer lineup when it hits Huntington Beach Oct. 4 through 6.

The lineup boasts the largest number of performers in event history, according to organizers. Along with the previously announced headlining U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and fan-favorite F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, the show will be the site of the last performance ever for the U.S. Air Force A-10 Demo Team.

Others slated to perform include the Zapata Flyboard and Air Scooter demo, stuntman Jack Strong, the Horseman three-ship P-51 Mustang Demo, and U.S. Navy Leap Frogs.

Tickets are on sale now at pacificairshow.com, with general admission, pier seating, premiere club, private chalet and cabana options available.

The June 27 meeting of the Newport Beach Women’s Democratic Club will feature candidates vying for seats in various local elections.

Among them are Costa Mesa City Council candidates John Stephens, Jeffrey Harlan and Loren Gameros, who currently serve as mayor, mayor pro tem and councilwoman, respectively. Also attending are Miles Patricola, Newport Beach City Council candidate for District 7 and Carol Crane, the current president of the Newport Mesa Unified School District Board who is seeking another term.

The club meets at OASIS Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave., Corona del Mar. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the program starting at 6 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. Registration is required and can be made at NBWDC.org.

Newport Beach round table discussion on fentanyl

Newport Beach Mayor Will O’Neill, in coordination with the Newport Beach Foundation and Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes, will host an educational discussion on fentanyl at the Newport Beach Civic Community Room on Monday, June 24 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The talk will focus on data on overdoses in the community, efforts by local law enforcement to curb drug usage and information on Narcan and other programs.

The Civic Center is located at 100 Civic Center Drive.

Tickets still on sale for July 3rd Pageant of the Masters show

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce announced this week tickets were going fast for the final dress rehearsal for the Pageant of the Masters on July 3.

Guests will be given a sneak peek at “À La Mode: The Art of Fashion.”

Tickets can be purchased through the chamber for $70 at lagunabeachchamber.org. The Pageant of the Masters begins officially on July 6 and will continue through Aug. 30. For more information, visit foapom.com

Vanguard University’s Lyceum Theater hosts murder mystery through June 30

The American Coast Theater presents the murder mystery “An Inspector Calls” at Vanguard University’s Lyceum Theater in Costa Mesa, with shows running through June 30.

Written by British novelist John Boynton Priestley in 1944, and directed by Connor Berkompas, the reimagined thriller sets off as a mysterious “Inspector” unexpectedly arrives at the prosperous Birling family home, and a celebratory dinner is shattered by his investigations into the death of a young woman.

A suspense-filled investigation forces family members to reexamine their responsibilities to the outside world and each other in the popular “drawing room” murder mystery.

Vanguard University is located at 55 Fair Drive, in Costa Mesa. General admission is $16 to $20. For more, or to purchase tickets, visit ACTCtickets.com or contact theatresw@vanguard.edu or (714) 668-6145, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

‘Camelot’ comes to Laguna Playhouse

A transfer production from North Coast Repertory Theatre of Lerner & Lowe’s “Camelot” opens next week at Laguna Playhouse. It will feature new orchestrations by Steve Orich, musical direction by Daniel Lincoln and choreography by Jill Gorrie Rovatsos. Jeffrey B. Moss is director.

Previews are July 24 through 27. Opening night is Sunday, July 28 at 5:30 p.m. and performances will run through Sunday, Aug. 11.

Tickets range from $55 to $94 and can be purchased online at lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-2787. Laguna Playhouse is locted at 606 Laguna Canyon Drive.