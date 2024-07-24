Joint enforcement effort on PCH Saturday finds more than 200 traffic violations

Local law enforcement agencies participated in a joint effort to curtail roadway safety issues on Saturday in Orange County.

Authorities from several local cities on Saturday participated in a multi-agency traffic enforcement operation in coastal Orange County, during which they stopped 198 vehicles and found a total of 237 violations, according to a Laguna Beach Police Department report.

Loud exhaust and modified emissions systems resulted in 67 citations during the operation. Additionally, speeding tickets were issued to 46 drivers.

The Laguna Beach Police Department led the collaborative effort, with officers from Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach joining in. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the Bureau of Automotive Repair, and officers from Orange, Santa Ana and Seal Beach also participated.

“Speed and noise violations significantly impact our community’s safety and livability,” Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said in a statement. “We are committed to a zero-tolerance approach to enforcement.”

A dozen drivers were cited for operating a vehicle without a valid license, and one vehicle was impounded after its driver was cited for reckless driving, authorities said.

The enforcement effort extended to those riding electric motorcycles and e-bikes, with three tickets being written for related violations.

Laguna Beach Police Lt. Jesse Schmidt said the joint operation took place mainly along Pacific Coast Highway, stretching from San Clemente to the south to Seal Beach to the north.

Schmidt added that Laguna Beach is planning to take the lead on two additional enforcement operations in August. The department will also assist with another effort in September.