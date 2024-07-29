Advertisement
48-year-old Newport Beach man found dead with signs of trauma, acquaintance arrested

Police conducting a welfare check at a home on Park Newport Friday discovered a body with signs of trauma. An investigation led detectives to Brandon Christian Chanman, 35, of Chino Hills.
By Sara CardineStaff Writer 
Newport Beach police on Monday arrested a Chino Hills man on suspicion of murder, after officers conducting a welfare check at a Park Newport residence Friday discovered a deceased adult male with signs of trauma at the property.

Officers were called to a home on the 1200 block of Park Newport at 6:38 p.m. on Friday, when they discovered the decedent and initiated an investigation, the Newport Beach Police Department said in a news release issued Monday.

Detectives were led to Brandon Christian Chanman, 35, whom they contacted and subsequently arrested. Chanman is believed to be an acquaintance of the victim, identified by the Orange County coroner’s office Monday as Reginald Hidalgo Fils, 48, of Newport Beach, according to sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Matthew Parrish.

No other suspects are being sought in the investigation, and police report there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone who might have information on the incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jason Prince at (949) 644-3764 or jprince@nbpd.org.

Sara Cardine

Sara Cardine covers the city of Costa Mesa for the Daily Pilot. She comes from the La Cañada Valley Sun, where she spent six years as the news reporter covering La Cañada Flintridge and recently received a first-place Public Service Journalism award from the California News Publishers Assn. She’s also worked at the Pasadena Weekly, Stockton Record and Lodi-News Sentinel, which instilled in her a love for community news. (714) 966-4627

