Search suspended for 15-year-old swimmer who went missing off Huntington Beach

Lifeguards and others stand on a beach at night
Lifeguards talk to people on the beach during the search for a missing swimmer off Huntington Beach.
(OnScene.TV)
By Summer Lin
Los Angeles Times
The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for a missing teenage swimmer off Huntington Beach on Monday night.

The 15-year-old male was reported missing around 9 p.m. Sunday after he went swimming with friends near lifeguard Tower 11, south of Huntington Beach Pier, and didn’t return, according to a Coast Guard news release.

A Coast Guard response boat from Station Los Angeles-Long Beach, a Jayhawk helicopter and the Coast Guard cutter Blackfin and their crews searched the area.

Rescuers stand ready on shore during the search for a missing teenage swimmer off Huntington Beach.
(OnScene.TV)

They worked through Sunday night into Monday, until the search was suspended around 8 p.m. The teen’s identity hasn’t been released.

“The decision to suspend an active search is never easy and is only made after exhaustive efforts to find the missing person,” Capt. Stacey Crecy, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach, said in the release. “Our hearts ache for his family and friends.”

Huntington Beach Lifeguards, the Orange County Fire Authority, the Huntington Beach Fire Department and Huntington Beach Police Department assisted in the search, which lasted for nearly 20 hours and spanned 105 square miles.

Strong rip currents and waves of 3 to 5 feet were reported in the area through Sunday, officials said. The Coast Guard has warned swimmers to be careful entering the water, especially when strong rip currents or waves are present.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

