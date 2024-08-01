Mrs. Roper Romp hits the beach in Surf City this weekend

Mrs. Ropers Romp members raise their glasses and cheer during Huntington Beach’s 120th annual Fourth of July Parade this year.

“Come and knock on our door,” begins the familiar theme song to the television sitcom “Three’s Company.”

On Saturday, dozens of women will knock on the door of SeaLegs at the Beach in Huntington Beach, wearing their best wigs and caftans.

The venue is hosting a Mrs. Roper Romp, with attendees encouraged to go dressed as landlady Helen Roper, portrayed by the late Audra Lindley on the show that originally ran from 1977 to 1984 but also enjoyed a healthy life in syndication.

Advertisement

Men are also encouraged to go dressed as landlords Stanley Roper or Ralph Furley.

The Mrs. Roper Romp will feature “Three’s Company”-themed drinks, SeaLegs operator Alicia Cox said, as well as three cover bands that will add to the atmosphere. Sega Genecide will do a ’70s set at 9 a.m., followed by Who’s Zeppelin at 2 p.m. and Stranger Days, a Doors cover band, that goes on at 6 p.m.

Prizes for the best costumes, limbo contests and trivia will add to the fun.

“We anticipate hundreds of people showing up, and we’re going to get a large selfie,” said Cox, the chief executive and co-founder of Prjkt Restaurant Group. “We’ve got a drone coming out for the day, to get a picture of all of them dressed up in their caftans and curly wigs. It’s just a really fun day at the beach.”

Cox planned the party with Huntington Beach resident Desiree Horton, who started the Mrs. Roper Romps HB group and organized a pub crawl with more than 200 participants in January.

Horton said she had seen Mrs. Roper Romps online previously, but none in Surf City.

Horton, whose Mrs. Roper Romps HB Facebook group has more than 1,700 members, said she was blown away by the number of participants at that event.

Dozens of women dressed as Mrs. Roper participated in a pub crawl in Huntington Beach in January. (Courtesy of Desiree Horton)

“I was shocked that they allowed all of us in there all at once,” she said. “It was amazing to see that everyone was able to come together.”

In July, 60 lucky Mrs. Ropers marched in the famous annual the Huntington Beach Fourth of July Parade for the first time.

At 53, Horton said she definitely watched “Three’s Company” growing up, but she admits there’s a bit of a generation gap.

“Our first event, a lot of the younger kids didn’t even know who we were,” she said with a laugh. “They thought we were Ice Spice, and I had to Google who that is, because I’m old.”

Ultimately, she said the age of the participants doesn’t matter as long as everyone has a good time. Though Saturday’s romp officially starts at 1 p.m., Cox and Horton both said they encourage people to get there early, riding bikes, roller skating or using ride share services if possible.

Cox’s team has a busy weekend on deck, as her group is also doing food and beverage for the U.S. Open of Surfing.

“We anticipate it being busy this weekend with surfers and also people with curly orange wigs and caftans,” she said. “It’s so fun. Desiree has got a great group of people who are growing underneath her and just having a really fun, feel-good day, playing character. And it’s growing. The movement of Mrs. Roper is growing.

“It kind of lets people forget about the chaos of the world and just live in the moment. Enjoy yourself, go to the beach and forget your worries.”