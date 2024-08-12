Advertisement
Laguna Beach man pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $6 million from clients

The Ronald Reagan Federal Building and Courthouse in Santa Ana.
David Robert McDonnell of Laguna Beach pleaded guilty to embezzlement Monday. He is expected to be sentenced Dec. 9 in a courtroom in the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and Courthouse in Santa Ana, shown above.
(Meghann Cuniff)
A 74-year-old Laguna Beach man pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling nearly $6 million as the executor of the estates of wealthy clients.

David Robert McDonnell embezzled the money through his Laguna Beach-based company, McDonnell Business Services, prosecutors said. The company handled the estates of various clients and would dole out assets to heirs after
a client had died.

McDonnell is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 9.

Prosecutors said the defendant embezzled $5,909,220.15 from four trusts from 2018 through January.

