Laguna Beach man pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $6 million from clients

David Robert McDonnell of Laguna Beach pleaded guilty to embezzlement Monday. He is expected to be sentenced Dec. 9 in a courtroom in the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and Courthouse in Santa Ana, shown above.

A 74-year-old Laguna Beach man pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling nearly $6 million as the executor of the estates of wealthy clients.

David Robert McDonnell embezzled the money through his Laguna Beach-based company, McDonnell Business Services, prosecutors said. The company handled the estates of various clients and would dole out assets to heirs after

a client had died.

McDonnell is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 9.

Prosecutors said the defendant embezzled $5,909,220.15 from four trusts from 2018 through January.