Huntington Beach police, fire vehicle wraps bring awareness to prostate cancer

Light blue wraps are unveiled on a Huntington Beach police vehicle and fire engine in support of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month at the Gothard Fire Station 1 in Huntington Beach on Thursday.

Huntington Beach has wrapped a police vehicle and fire truck light blue this month, in support of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Prostate cancer affects about one in eight men in their lifetime. The message to go get checked out hits close to home for Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Pat Burns.

Burns was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020, at the age of 58. He said he went to a doctor at Hoag, who’s now at City of Hope, and ended up getting his prostate removed.

“What was important to me was that I found it, and I dealt with it,” Burns said. “Really, what came of it was that I felt that others ought to know about it. Guys shouldn’t be afraid. It’s just part of life, we have to deal with it.”

Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Pat Burns, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020, speaks at a press conference Thursday unveiling light blue “wraps” in support of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. (James Carbone)

Huntington Beach is raising awareness and encouraging early detection with the wrapped vehicles, which were showcased in a press conference Thursday at the Gothard Fire Station.

The vehicle wraps cost just under $7,000 for both, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla said. They were funded by the Huntington Beach Police and Community Foundation and MemorialCare.

The city will roll out its usual pink wraps in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but this is the first time it has wrapped vehicles light blue for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

A Huntington Beach police vehicle and fire truck are “wrapped” blue in support of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month on Thursday. (James Carbone)

“This fire engine will move through our eight stations throughout the city,” Huntington Beach Fire Chief Scott Haberle said. “Over the course of the next month, we’ll move it station to station, so all of the different areas of the community can bring that awareness and really encourage people to get tested.”

The police vehicle will be based at the main station at City Hall, Cuchilla said.

“Any police officer that goes 10-8, meaning on duty, will be able to grab the vehicle,” she said. “It will be first come, first serve. I know [Wednesday] night, it was already out there patrolling the downtown area.”

Huntington Beach Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark, Police Chief Eric Parra and Fire Chief Scott Haberle during Thursday’s press conference unveiling vehicles wrapped light blue for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. (James Carbone)

Police Chief Eric Parra, who is also serving as the interim city manager, said that he is getting his prostate checked regularly now.

“If we’re able to save the life of a public safety professional, that enables more of them to be on the streets, more of them to respond to public safety issues, whether they’re criminal in nature or medical in nature,” Parra said. “We want to be there for you.”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer and second-leading cause of cancer death among men, according to the National Cancer Institute. The American Cancer Society recommends discussing screening with your doctor at age 50 for men who are at average risk of prostate cancer and expected to live at least 10 more years.

However, the organization recommends having the discussion at age 45 for men at high risk, including Black men and men who have a father or brother who was diagnosed with prostate cancer at an early age. For men at even higher risk — those with more than one first-degree relative who had prostate cancer at an early age — the discussion about screening is recommended at age 40.

Huntington Beach Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark, center and Mayor Pro Tem Pat Burns pose for pictures with local dignitaries following Thursday’s press conference. (James Carbone)

Prostate cancer often has no symptoms in its early stages, making awareness critical.

Burns was blunt when asked his message to men who may be hesitant to get checked.

“You’re a fool if you think you can’t get it or you don’t have to get checked,” he said. “You’re playing with fire. It’s nothing to be embarrassed about, it’s nothing to be afraid of.”