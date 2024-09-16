Newport Beach Arts Foundation’s 19th annual Art in the Park draws more than 100 artists

BJ Morrison McKay displays her oils and pastels during Art in the Park at Newport Beach Civic Center on Saturday, Sept. 14.

More than 100 Southern California artists showcased their work during the 19th Art in the Park event Saturday at the Newport Beach Civic Center. Textiles, ceramics and glass, jewelry and paintings dominated the exhibits.

Jewelry designer Christiana Layman shows off her circle-connection gold-filled bracelet at Art in the Park at Newport Beach Civic Center. (Susan Hoffman)

The booth occupied by Orange County artist Jerry Clovis was filled with 4- and 6-foot wide bright acrylic paintings he calls his “Ocean Horizon” series. Self-billed as the “Master of the Uninterrupted Brush Stroke,” Clovis’ work features long continuous strokes of vibrant color.

“They are happy and tropical,” Clovis said. “I’m trying to capture a tranquil moment, dramatic but also peaceful.”

Clovis said he left a career in aerospace management about 20 years ago to become an artist because he always felt like he was supposed to be doing something else.

Artist Jerry Clovis relaxes behind his “Ocean Horizon” paintings display during Art in the Park at Newport Beach Civic Center Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

“It came to me in a dream that I should be an artist,” Clovis said. “So, I saw the style and what it would look like in a dream. I’d never been a visual artist except I could draw when I was in school and that was about it.”

Linda Bucci, who also goes by Ms. Gotrocks, is a mixed-media artisan of unconventional, sometimes kooky jewelry design including black and white enamel skeleton earrings. The cover of a recent issue of Belle Armoire magazine that featured her work was on display in her booth along with her jewelry pieces.

“My designs are kind of fun, not so serious,” said Bucci, who likes to continually change her designs. “Customers come back to me to see what new designs I’ve come up with. ... After all, imagination is the name of the game.”

Jewelry artisan Linda Bucci (Ms. Gotrocks) displays her quirky novelty pieces at the Art in the Park event at Newport Beach Civic Center Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

Across the way, first-time exhibitor Huntington Beach artist BJ Morrison McKay had good things to say about her experience participating in Saturday’s show. Her oil and pastel paintings of landscapes, seascapes and florals hung from a metal screen that framed her booth.

“[It’s good] to be able to create an interesting space that people can absorb and really appreciate what you’ve brought,” said Morrison McKay. “I’ve had good sales so far.”

Jewelry designer Christiana Layman traveled from La Jolla to display and sell her collection of handcrafted pieces.

“My gold is 14-karat gold-filled,” said Layman. “What’s nice is [that] it doesn’t tarnish or change color the way gold-plated jewelry does.” She added that her jewelry is an affordable alternative to solid gold, which continues to go up in price.

Art in the Park, a free public event where the community comes together to enjoy and purchase art directly from artists, is also the main source of fundraising for the Newport Beach Arts Foundation.

Aaron Cahn offers unique functional glass art pieces at Art in the Park, held Saturday at Newport Beach Civic Center. (Susan Hoffman)

Among the hundreds of visitors coming and going throughout the day were Carol and Dwight Hudson of Newport Beach. Along with enjoying the live music, food trucks and seeing friends, Carol used the opportunity to shop for gifts of assorted craft items. The longtime attendee said, ”We have paintings from here all over our walls.”