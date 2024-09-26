Huntington Beach marks completion of Oak View Neighborhood Beautification Project

Students from Oak View Elementary School walk past the painted street of Mandrell Drive where it meets Oak Lane. The artwork is part of the Oak View Beautification Project.

Huntington Beach’s Oak View neighborhood has gotten a lot more colorful.

Diamonds of green, blue, yellow and pink were painted on the asphalt on Wednesday afternoon, as city officials spoke at a ribbon-cutting ceremony signifying the completion of the Oak View Neighborhood Beautification Project.

“These are murals that were chosen by this community,” project manager Denice Bailey said of the paintings in the largely Latino and lower-income community. “A lot of them are from different parts of Mexico, and there was a heritage element to this. They wanted to bring part of their culture to their community.”

The new paint, though, is only the most cosmetic of changes.

Huntington Beach city and community members including Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark, in green, gathered Wednesday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to signify the completion of the Oak View Beautification Project. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Repaved roads, ADA improvements and landscaping are some of the things that make Bailey really excited.

The Oak View Neighborhood Beautification Project, launched earlier this year, was a $6.5-million project primarily funded by a $5-million Caltrans grant through Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Clean California Initiative. The city of Huntington Beach chipped in the rest.

The Oak View neighborhood is bordered by Beach Boulevard, Gothard Street and Warner and Talbert avenues.

Huntington Beach Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark walks along the painted streets after completion of Oak View Beautification Project in Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“This has transformed an area, it’s uplifted an area,” said Bobi Hettick, Caltrans District 12 deputy director of maintenance and operations. “We’re so proud to be a partner with the city of Huntington Beach.”

One primary improvement for children’s safety was the addition of curb extensions, also known as bulb-outs, at multiple intersections in the neighborhood, Bailey said. These areas allow children to safely see oncoming traffic from the sidewalk as they head to and from Oak View Elementary School.

Additionally, she said more than 120 trees were added in Oak View, while lighting was improved after a photometric study of the entire community. Some poles were rotated, while 10 others were added.

An ice cream truck serves residents parks on Mandrell Lane, where new landscaping and new “bulb-out” curb extensions are part of the Oak View Beautification Project in Huntington Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“That was a big improvement because prior to that, we had a lot of dark areas,” Bailey said.

Bioswales, landscape depressions that treat water before it goes into the ocean, are also now in place.

“Previous to this, anything that came off the road wasn’t treated before it went into a storm drain and went into the ocean,” Bailey said. “Now, it’s getting filtered through this filtration system and then getting sent out.”

Huntington Beach Planning Commissioner Oscar Rodriguez and City Council members Natalie Moser, Dan Kalmick and Rhonda Bolton, from left, walk along the painted streets after completion of Oak View Beautification Project in Huntington Beach on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Huntington Beach Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark and Deputy Director of Public Works Tom Herbel also gave remarks at Wednesday’s ceremony, thanking Public Works Director Chau Vu as well as the Ocean View School District for their work on the project.

City Council members Dan Kalmick, Natalie Moser and Rhonda Bolton also were in attendance.

“Oak View has always been a community to be proud of,” Van Der Mark said, also issuing some remarks in Spanish. “With these improvements, it will become an even better place to live, learn, play and come together.”