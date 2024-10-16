Orange County voices, stories and talent shine at Newport Beach Film Festival

The marquee at the 20th Newport Beach Film Festival. The 22nd annual event returns this week. Among its 112 offerings are several that feature voices from Orange County.

Local voices, views and talents feature prominently in this year’s Newport Beach Film Festival, beginning with a pair of documentaries highlighting Orange County stories told by O.C. residents premiering at the recently reopened Lido Theater Friday.

On Saturday, Regal Edwards Big Newport will screen one collection of films by Cal State Fullerton students and another from filmmakers at Cal State Long Beach. Those are followed by two other showcases of work from Saddleback College and Orange Coast College on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Lot theater will feature a compilation of shorts made in California all weekend.

The following films either tell stories about Orange County, are made by local filmmakers or otherwise feature the region. They are sorted by their initial screening date and then listed alphabetically. Additional information can be found by visiting NewportBeachFilmFest.com.

Advertisement

Friday, Oct 18

— “Séance” tells the story of a novelist and her second husband who must take refuge on a stormy night in 1892 at the mansion of her ex and his new wife. Over the course of the evening, she must confront her past, the temptation of adultery and the disturbing possibility the house is haunted by George and Lillian’s recently drowned daughter, Hazel. Portions of the film were shot in Corona del Mar. Playing at Starlight Triangle Cinemas. Additional screening Thursday, Oct. 24. 85 minutes.

— “SoCal Snowy Owl” aims to capture the excitement that swept through a Cypress neighborhood where a snowy owl was sighted there two years ago, thousands of miles away from the raptor’s natural arctic habitat. It goes into the environmental implications of the owl’s uncharacteristic appearance, and dives into how three people’s lives were changed by its visit. Premiering at the Lido Theater. Additional screening at Regal Edwards Big Newport Thursday, Oct. 24. 35 minutes.

— “The Wedge” chronicles the experiences of the boarding community surrounding the legendary surf spot in Newport Beach. The passion project is director Brent Weldon’s first feature-length effort and includes footage and interviews spanning seven years. Premiering at Lido Theater. Additional screenings at Regal Edwards Big Newport Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Thursday, Oct. 24. 49 minutes.

— “Women of Carbon” documents the efforts of innovators advancing decarbonization in the field of construction. The film dives into both their work toward a sustainable planet and personal journeys, as interpreted by Orange County-based directors Basia and Leoonard Myszynski. Playing at Regal Edwards Big Newport. Additional screening Tuesday, Oct. 22. 58 minutes.

Saturday, Oct. 19

— “Pay Dirt: The Story of Supercross” drives the high-flying athleticism and passion of a criminally underrated segment of motor sport onto the big screen. It’s narrated by Josh Brolin and features footage from races in Anaheim. Playing at Lido Theater. 90 minutes.

Sunday Oct. 20

— “Newport and Me: Seymour Beek” is a profile on the local businessman and goes into his family’s ties to the founding origins of Newport Beach’s development . It was written and directed by Orange County writer and journalist Celeste Dennerline and produced in partnership with the Balboa Island Museum. Premiering at Regal Edwards Big Newport. Additional screening at the Lot on Thursday, Oct. 24. 92 minutes.

— “Shaping the Future” tells the story of Lance Collins, the founder of Wave Tools surfboards. He lost one of his legs in a boating accident when he was 17, cutting his future as a surfer short. But his love of of the sport endured, and boards he designed would play a key role in its evolution. Playing at the New Port Theater. Additional Screening Monday, Oct. 21. 67 minutes.

— “Schindler Space Architect” examines the work of Rudolph Michael Schindler, the vision behind some of the most recognizable buildings in Southern California. One of his most important works, the Lovell Beach House on the Balboa Peninsula, is the focus of one of the documentary’s segments. Premiering at the New Port Theater. Additional screening at Regal Edwards Big Newport Monday, Oct. 21. 93 minutes.