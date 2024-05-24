The Crowd: Beek documentary shown at Balboa Island Museum open house
At a recent evening open house in the Balboa Island Museum’s Main Gallery, a sold-out crowd took every seat to watch a recently completed documentary, “Newport And Me: Seymour Beek.”
Written and directed by Orange County writer and journalist Celeste Dennerline, the 90-minute biographic/documentary video was edited with considerable talent by Ed Olen, who also served as videographer. The creative team has produced multiple projects over the past decades. Both are ardent historians sharing a love for all aspects of Newport Beach nautical history.
Their financial partner/producers for all of the serious collaboration is the Balboa Island Museum, founded by philanthropist Shirley Pepys and run by her daughter, executive director of the museum, Tiffany Pepys Hoey. As the producer and owner of the project’s rights, the museum archives the historically significant resources for use by multiple community endeavors, primarily for education. All of the Dennerline projects eventually are available to the public via YouTube.
The enthusiastic crowd attending the premiere showing raved over the carefully crafted integration of on-camera interviews with legendary local businessman Seymour Beek and family, with treasured and rare film footage dating back to the early 1930s on the Newport waterfront. Over a year in the making, Dennerline and Olen used footage of childhood family outings of Seymour with brothers Barton and Allan and parents Joe and Carroll at a family beach outing at Old Corona Beach.
Other film clips of the first “Commodore” landing in 1930 wowed the audience. Visuals of early Balboa cottages and family lifestyle displayed the love and laughter shared over nearly 100 years by the family that put the Balboa Island Ferry on the national tourist “bucket list” of things to do in California.
To learn more about the Balboa Island Museum and membership opportunities, visit balboaislandmuseum.org/.
Casino night gala
The Guilds of Segerstrom Center for the Arts (SCFTA) presented “All That Jazz,” a casino night gala at Hotel Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa. Gaming and a poker tournament brought out the crowd who were also treated to a cocktail reception lakeside and a gourmet dinner in the hotel ballroom. Honored guests of the night were local stars Marta Bhathal, Lisa Bhathal Merage and Eileen Cirillo, all receiving and deserving praise for the ongoing generous support of SCFTA.
For over four decades, the guilds of SCFTA have served as financial ambassadors, providing formidable support toward the remarkable growth and experiences of the center. Funds raised by the diverse collection of guilds support funding to the six separate artistic and cultural organizations that comprise the SCFTA umbrella. Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County, Pacific Chorale, South Coast Repertory and Orange County Museum of Art hold primary focus, among many other community-orientated cultural programs offered through each season of the year.
One of the most celebrated aspects of the SCFTA family, Pacific Symphony, led by music director Carl St. Clair, celebrated its 45th anniversary this spring with a lavish party at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Irvine. Billed as “Starry Night,” the gala was co-chaired by the talented Judy Whitmore and the creative Scott Seigel joining the entire board of the symphony, producing an exceptional event.
The evening attracted devotees including board members Arthur Ong, Susan Anderson, Mark Nielson, John Evans, Joann Leatherby and John Forsythe, president and chief executive of the symphony. Dinner committee members supporting Whitmore and Siegel were Charlie Zhang, Ronna Shipman, Eleanor Gorden, Leona Aronoff-Sadacca, Valerie Imhof, Diana Martin and Anoosheh Oskouian.
Miracle for Kids tourney
Santa Ana Country Club welcomed benefactors of Miracle for Kids, which serves children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them, for its sixth annual golf invitational. Founded in 2004 by Autumn Strier, Orange County-based Miracle for Kids has for 20 years supported the needs of children in the care of Children’s Hospital of Orange County, Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, City of Hope, UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and others.
“Caregivers often battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger and depression,” said Cher Murphy, representing the nonprofit. “Can you imagine dealing with life-threatening illness facing such stress?”
The full day of programs on the course included contests, signature drinks and fantastic food, all raising impressive funds for Miracle for Kids’ programs.
