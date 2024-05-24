The Crowd: Beek documentary shown at Balboa Island Museum open house

Family members Cynthia Beek, Jim Beek, Lindsey Beek, Seymour Beek, Barbara Beek and David Beek at the recent showing of film on the Beek family history held at Balboa Island Museum.

At a recent evening open house in the Balboa Island Museum’s Main Gallery, a sold-out crowd took every seat to watch a recently completed documentary, “Newport And Me: Seymour Beek.”

Written and directed by Orange County writer and journalist Celeste Dennerline, the 90-minute biographic/documentary video was edited with considerable talent by Ed Olen, who also served as videographer. The creative team has produced multiple projects over the past decades. Both are ardent historians sharing a love for all aspects of Newport Beach nautical history.

Their financial partner/producers for all of the serious collaboration is the Balboa Island Museum, founded by philanthropist Shirley Pepys and run by her daughter, executive director of the museum, Tiffany Pepys Hoey. As the producer and owner of the project’s rights, the museum archives the historically significant resources for use by multiple community endeavors, primarily for education. All of the Dennerline projects eventually are available to the public via YouTube.

Ed Olen, project editor and videographer with Seymour Beek and Celeste Dennerline, writer and director of “Newport and Me: Seymour Beek.” (Kalvin Alvarez)

The enthusiastic crowd attending the premiere showing raved over the carefully crafted integration of on-camera interviews with legendary local businessman Seymour Beek and family, with treasured and rare film footage dating back to the early 1930s on the Newport waterfront. Over a year in the making, Dennerline and Olen used footage of childhood family outings of Seymour with brothers Barton and Allan and parents Joe and Carroll at a family beach outing at Old Corona Beach.

Other film clips of the first “Commodore” landing in 1930 wowed the audience. Visuals of early Balboa cottages and family lifestyle displayed the love and laughter shared over nearly 100 years by the family that put the Balboa Island Ferry on the national tourist “bucket list” of things to do in California.

To learn more about the Balboa Island Museum and membership opportunities, visit balboaislandmuseum.org/ .

Casino night gala

The Guilds of Segerstrom Center for the Arts (SCFTA) presented “All That Jazz,” a casino night gala at Hotel Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa. Gaming and a poker tournament brought out the crowd who were also treated to a cocktail reception lakeside and a gourmet dinner in the hotel ballroom. Honored guests of the night were local stars Marta Bhathal, Lisa Bhathal Merage and Eileen Cirillo, all receiving and deserving praise for the ongoing generous support of SCFTA.

Film composer James Newton Howard and Annika Newton Howard, with Michele and John Forsyte at “Starry Night: May the Fourth Be With You” gala benefiting the Pacific Symphony. (Doug Gifford)

For over four decades, the guilds of SCFTA have served as financial ambassadors, providing formidable support toward the remarkable growth and experiences of the center. Funds raised by the diverse collection of guilds support funding to the six separate artistic and cultural organizations that comprise the SCFTA umbrella. Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County, Pacific Chorale, South Coast Repertory and Orange County Museum of Art hold primary focus, among many other community-orientated cultural programs offered through each season of the year.

Judy Whitmore and Scott Seigel were co-chairs of the Pacific Symphony’s 45th anniversary gala, “Starry Night: May the Fourth Be With You.” (Doug Gifford)

One of the most celebrated aspects of the SCFTA family, Pacific Symphony, led by music director Carl St. Clair, celebrated its 45th anniversary this spring with a lavish party at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Irvine. Billed as “Starry Night,” the gala was co-chaired by the talented Judy Whitmore and the creative Scott Seigel joining the entire board of the symphony, producing an exceptional event.

Manna Kadar, Sohrab Tavakoli, Parisa Fishback and Jamie and Steve Hong enjoy “All That Jazz” casino night, produced by the Guilds of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. (Ann Chatillon)

The evening attracted devotees including board members Arthur Ong, Susan Anderson, Mark Nielson, John Evans, Joann Leatherby and John Forsythe, president and chief executive of the symphony. Dinner committee members supporting Whitmore and Siegel were Charlie Zhang, Ronna Shipman, Eleanor Gorden, Leona Aronoff-Sadacca, Valerie Imhof, Diana Martin and Anoosheh Oskouian.

Eileen Cirillio accepts the guild’s Inspiration Award at the “All That Jazz” casino night benefiting Segerstrom Center for the Arts programs. (Ann Chatillon)

Miracle for Kids tourney

Santa Ana Country Club welcomed benefactors of Miracle for Kids, which serves children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them, for its sixth annual golf invitational. Founded in 2004 by Autumn Strier, Orange County-based Miracle for Kids has for 20 years supported the needs of children in the care of Children’s Hospital of Orange County, Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, City of Hope, UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and others.

Bob Rovzar, Dr. Mike Rovzar, Jim Davenport and Andy Rovzar compete in the Miracles For Kids Golf Invitational held at Santa Ana Country Club. (Courtesy of Perricone Farms)

“Caregivers often battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger and depression,” said Cher Murphy, representing the nonprofit. “Can you imagine dealing with life-threatening illness facing such stress?”

The full day of programs on the course included contests, signature drinks and fantastic food, all raising impressive funds for Miracle for Kids’ programs.