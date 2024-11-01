Around Town: Ukrainian military musicians to hold concert in Newport Beach

St. James Episcopal Church in Newport Beach on Nov. 10 will welcome Ukrainian Cultural Forces, who are in the middle of their “Tour of Gratitude,” thanking Americans for their support of Ukraine. Above, a banner bearing the Ukraine flag attached to walls outside in March 2022.

St. James Episcopal Church will host the Ukrainian Cultural Forces, military musicians who will perform a concert on Sunday, Nov. 10, as part of their “Tour of Gratitude” across the United States, thanking Americans for their support of Ukraine.

The musicians will perform Ukrainian classical music as well as popular hits. The concert starts at 11 a.m., immediately following the 10 a.m. church service. St. James is located at 3209 Via Lido in Newport Beach. Parking is available around the church or in the church lot on 32nd St.

‘Fools’ to be performed at Estancia High

Neil Simon’s comic fable “Fools” will be on stage in Estancia High School’s Barbara Van Holt Theater Nov. 7 through 9, with a curtain time of 7 p.m.

The school’s award-winning drama department launches its 2024-25 season with this play, which follows Leon Tolchinski, a young schoolteacher who arrives in the quaint Russian village of Kulyenchikov, only to discover that its residents are under a curse of foolishness. Leon has just 24 hours to teach villagers and save himself from the curse.

Advertisement

Tickets are available for $15, with a discounted price of $10 for students. They can be purchased online at estanciadrama.com or at the door. The school is located at 2323 Placentia Ave., Costa Mesa.

Petrie-Norris hosts Veterans of the Year ceremony

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) on Friday hosted the sixth annual Veterans of the Year ceremony at Irvine Valley College to recognize three veterans living in the 73rd Assembly District.

The honorees, Victor Bakkila, Martha McDonald and Michael Carter, were selected for the honor not only for their military service but their contributions to fellow veterans and the community.

Bakkila, a colonel, served in the U.S. Army Reserve for 37 years. He saw combat in Iraq. He retired in 2022 after serving 26 years with the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Today vice president for Student Services at Irvine Valley College, McDonald spent seven years on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps and five years in the Reserves, reaching the rank of staff sergeant.

Sgt. Michael Carter served as an Infantry Unit Leader in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2004 to 2013. Carter has been manager of Veteran Services Operations at Goodwill of Orange County since 2021.

Veterans Day Barbecue set for Nov. 9

Balboa Island Museum is hosting a Veterans Day Barbecue on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Balboa Island Park. Hours for the event are 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Organizers promise a menu of burgers, hot dogs, Spam, chips and chili, with ice cream served up for dessert. While admission is $15 for adults and kids, Balboa Island veterans are not charged for their meals. To purchase tickets, visit balboaislandmuseum.org. For more information call (949) 675-3952.

Benefit for KidWorks raises $54,000

The fifth annual Rosé on the Bay fundraiser held in Newport Beach in early October raised more than $54,000 for the nonprofit KidWorks.

Students from preschool to university level who reside in under-resourced neighborhoods in central Santa Ana are served by KidWorks, which offers programs and experiences that help them become leaders both in and out of the classroom.

The fundraiser, which drew more than 150 guests to the bayfront home of Natalie and Todd Pickup, showcased food and rosé wine provided by Zotovich Vineyards and Winery.