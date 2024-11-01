Laguna artist realizes public art wish with marine life mural

Local artist Amy Rose Hammond stands over her mural “Protect, Don’t Pollute” at the Stage on Forest in downtown Laguna Beach.

Those taking a stroll in downtown Laguna Beach of late have been reminded of the community’s penchant for protecting the environment.

For the past month, passersby have laid eyes upon “Protect, Don’t Pollute,” a public art installation created by Amy Rose Hammond that now serves as the decorative surface of the performance stage on Forest Avenue.

Featuring an array of fish species amid a kelp forest in the deep blue sea, the 13-foot-by-16-foot mural calls attention to the importance of knowing the impact of one’s actions on the environment.

Advertisement

“The original call for artists was for something referencing the fact that Laguna is a marine sanctuary,” Hammond said. “Originally, it was going to be down there for the summer months, so it was going to be June through August, and I wanted to remind visitors, basically, protect, don’t pollute. Don’t leave trash on our beach, that there’s animals out there. … I just wanted them to have more of a realization. … I kind of wanted it to be a message to the broader public.”

The Laguna Beach native said she is not an activist or an environmentalist but rather an artist who grew up in the town and loves the beach.

Artist Amy Rose Hammond, right, stands in her booth at the Sawdust Art Festival during the summer show. (Courtesy of Amy Rose Hammond)

Hammond, who exhibited at the Sawdust Art Festival about a decade ago before returning this summer, had longed for an opportunity to have a public art project.

The transformations of the vintage phone booth on Forest Avenue helped drive her desire to have a commissioned public art piece.

When luck turned in her favor, she was all too happy to take it.

“First, they chose this one guy, but then he backed out,” said Hammond, who added the winner was selected by the Laguna Beach Arts Commission. “Then they brought me and the other girl back to present, so it wasn’t like I won them over. Honestly, it was like I just got lucky, but having said that, I was trying to do a public art project in Laguna for a couple years. That was like a goal, so I was very pleased to get my foot in the door.”

An honorarium of $5,000 was awarded for the piece, which is expected to remain on display at the Stage on Forest until the beginning of December.

Amy Rose Hammond’s “Protect, Don’t Pollute” mural is the new artwork at the Stage on Forest in downtown Laguna Beach. (Courtesy of Amy Rose Hammond)

The dedication ceremony took place on Oct. 3, and with much of the town waiting at the entrance to the Festival of Arts for the Taste of Laguna that evening, prominent among the audience were members of the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition.

“‘Protect, Don’t Pollute’ is a great motto for our town, whether it is our bluebelt or greenbelt,” said Jinger Wallace, a co-founder of Laguna Bluebelt Coalition. “Trash, plastic or urban run-off to our ocean destroys the beauty of Laguna’s natural resources. Our thanks to Amy Rose for creating this magically important reminder of the sea life we need to protect.”

The organization recently named Charlotte Masarik its inaugural Mermaid of the Year, an honor that will be bestowed upon a deserving Merman or Mermaid in the community who has contributed significantly to the success of the local marine protected areas.

“Her dedication and enthusiasm shows you don’t have to be a top-notch scuba diver, free diver or surfer to appreciate and champion sea life recovery,” Wallace said in announcing the award in late September.

Hammond expressed appreciation for the support she received from Laguna Bluebelt, adding, “I’m definitely interested in their messaging.”

A look at the “Protect, Don’t Pollute” mural as artist Amy Rose Hammond was working on it. (Courtesy of Amy Rose Hammond)

As a show of putting the ideas behind the painting into practice, Hammond said she attempted to use only recycled materials for the mural. The exception came in using varnish to protect both the piece and the floor upon which it was displayed.

“Art supplies can be pretty toxic sometimes, so it’s important to just be aware and minimize it,” Hammond said. “When I cleaned my mural, which I do sometimes down there, I don’t use soap because I don’t want it to run off into the ocean. I just use a microfiber and water.”