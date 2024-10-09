Food fans satisfy their hunger at the Taste of Laguna

Chef Johnny Gonzalez and owner-chef Lindsay Smith, of Nirvana Kitchen and Pantry, add olive oil to a plate of hummus with sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts and heirloom carrots during the Taste of Laguna food and music festival at the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach on Thursday.

The 19th annual Taste of Laguna food and music festival returned to the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach last Thursday, as hundreds worked their way through a maze of local eateries eager to showcase their offerings.

Brooks Harp shows off a chicken and a birria street-style taco from Laguna Beer during the Taste of Laguna food and music festival at the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“You definitely want to come hungry,” said Erin Slattery, the chief executive of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. “You don’t want to have eaten beforehand, so that you can take advantage of all the Taste that you want, but you have to be strategic.”

Forty-one restaurants participated in the event, Slattery said. The Taste of Laguna is a leading fundraiser for the Chamber, accounting for roughly a third of its annual budget. The Chamber’s goal was to raise more than $100,000 through the event, organizers said.

Katie Loomis adds more mini-pumpkin cheesecakes, courtesy of Jars by Fabio Viviani, during the Taste of Laguna food and music festival at the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“This is how we keep the lights on,” said Slattery, who shared that another third of the Chamber’s budget comes from membership dues.

Admission sales surpassed 950 tickets, Slattery said. That included selling out approximately 300 VIP tickets, the perks for which included one-hour early entrance into the venue for those looking to have the first bite of the evening’s offerings.

Sous chef Abraham Arreaga brings out mini-pumpkin treats, courtesy of Surf and Sand Resort, during the Taste of Laguna food and music festival at the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The event has taken place in several locations over its history, transitioning from a small gathering in a community parking lot in the downtown area, then moving to Tivoli Too (now Seven7Seven), before relocating to the Festival of Arts due to its growth.

A significant presence was had among restaurants in the town’s hotels, including Splashes from the Surf and Sand Resort, as well as both Fin and Larsen from Hotel Laguna.

Staff members from Surf and Sand Resort prepare poke plates during the Taste of Laguna food and music festival at the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Some of the tables also represented neighboring communities, among them Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens from Newport Beach. Additional restaurants joined the show from Dana Point, Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano.

“I think it is in the presentation and in the sauces,” Slattery said of how the chefs and restaurants distinguish themselves. “I think it’s also just really nice to have the opportunity for guests to talk to the chefs and ask questions and to create those relationships with the restaurants and the chefs.”

Chicken sliders from Oeb Breakfast Co. during the Taste of Laguna food and music festival at the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Many of those who had consumed their fill of delectable dishes and desserts moved to the patio area in front of the stage, where the Mighty Untouchables performed before a crowd that was moving and grooving to the music.

There was also an opportunity to observe fine artists at work during the event.