Man gets 19 years in prison for beating girlfriend in Huntington Beach

A convicted carjacker was sentenced Thursday to 19 years in prison for keeping a girlfriend captive and attempting to kill her in Huntington Beach.

Conor Bryan Verdun, who pleaded guilty Oct. 3, held the woman in an apartment against her will at Brookhurst Street and Hamilton Avenue and beating her with a stick March 13, 2022, according to police.

Police were called just after 1 a.m. about a disturbance when neighbors heard yelling in the apartment, police said. Verdun kept her phone away from her so she could not call for help, police said. The victim required hospitalization.

Verdun pleaded guilty to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, criminal threats and false imprisonment, all felonies, according to court records. He also admitted sentencing enhancements of attempted premeditated murder, causing great bodily injury in domestic violence and personal use of a deadly weapon.

Verdun pleaded guilty to three felony counts of carjacking in December 2015. He pleaded guilty in July 2010 to two felony counts each of robbery and burglary.