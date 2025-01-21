Planned Parenthood backers rally for rights ahead of presidential inauguration

Paula Christensen, of Huntington Beach, displays signs Saturday during a Planned Parenthood protest on Newport Boulevard held ahead of the presidential inauguration.

Waving banners and posters bearing messages promoting reproductive rights, equity and justice, local Planned Parenthood supporters on Saturday staged demonstrations throughout Orange County ahead of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration Monday.

The community-driven activation day was organized by Planned Parenthood of Orange & San Bernardino Counties, which operates health centers in Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Mission Viejo and Garden Grove.

Orange County denizens convened Saturday at locations in Newport Beach, Fullerton and San Clemente.

Supporters of Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino counties on Saturday staged public protests in several cities ahead of Monday’s presidential inauguration. (Susan Hoffman)

About two dozen supporters gathered on Newport Boulevard overlooking West Coast Highway, where they dropped a yellow banner reading “We Demand Justice & Equality.”

Sadaf Rahmai, public affairs director for the organization, said the effort was a way for community members to demonstrate their “commitment to justice, fairness and equal rights for all as threats to reproductive rights grow.”

“Our supporters, staff, and community members are doing this to stand together and send a message to the incoming administration that equality is non-negotiable,” Rahmai said in a statement before the event.