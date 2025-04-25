Families celebrate a more inclusive Newport Beach, opening of universally accessible playground

Mayor Joe Stapleton (center left) and Alexis Portillo (center right) join Newport Beach City Council members and city staff cut the ribbon to the newly renovated playground at San Miguel Park. It now features equipment designed for people with or without disabilities.

A vision of a more inclusive Newport Beach sparked by a young resident who spoke out on behalf of her nonverbal sister six years ago came to fruition with the dedication Wednesday of the city’s first playground designed to be accessible to people with disabilities.

The $900,000 renovation of San Miguel Park’s 5,500-square-foot play area has a long tube slide that visitors with mobility issues can reach via a spiraling belt of suspended play mats, instead of stairs or ladders. It also includes a wee-saw, a reimagined version of a see-saw that has seats with back support, and many other attractions.

The wee-saw was Alanis Portillo’s favorite part of the new playground. The 22-year-old always loved being at playgrounds, but as she got older it became more and more difficult for her to use traditional park equipment, and her family increasingly worried about her getting hurt, her mother, Perla Portillo, said.

Her sister, Alexis Portillo, told the Daily Pilot it was “so devastating for me, to see that she kind of just had to stand around and watch and wasn’t able to play with the other kids. That is the main reason I wanted to start this... Because I knew she wasn’t the only one who struggles with this.”

Alexis was in sixth grade when she approached civic leaders about installing an ADA accessible swing at Coastal Peak Park. She raised an issue that “had escaped the attention of everyone on the dais,” said Will O’Neill, the former mayor, in his final remarks at as a member of the City Council

“But here was someone who came forward with a problem, offered a solution and made sure the lives of people in the city improved,” O’Neill said. “We’re better off as a community when we have the Alexis Portillos of the world coming up and solving problems.”

Swings designed for use by people with or without disabilities went up in four parks as a result of the suggestion by the young resident, now a Corona del Mar High senior planning to soon begin college at Chapman University. Ultimately, plans were made for the renovation at San Miguel Park.

“This is a place where children and all of those who play can grow and connect together,” Mayor Joe Stapleton said Thursday. “On behalf of the entire city of Newport Beach and our entire City Council, I would like to thank the families, advocates and city staff who helped bring this dream to life. You’ve made Newport Beach a more inclusive, joyful place for everyone.”

Alanis Portillo grinned from ear to ear as she, her mother, sister and the mayor tested out the wee-saw together Thursday. Councilman Erik Weigand swung from columns of rope, showing off his climbing skills to his 10-year-old twins, a daughter and son. Councilwoman Robyn Grant laughed as she clung to a set of metal bars to steady herself on a spinning platform. About a dozen children made repeat trips down the tube slide and back up the spiraling ramp of its tower.

“There’s very limited parks that have an all inclusive feel, that are accessible for children to go on ramps of feel safe on playgrounds, very few in all of Orange County,” Perla Portillo said. “This was a blessing. She’s probably going to be here every day.”