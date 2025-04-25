Around Town: Laguna Playhouse to stage August Wilson’s ‘Fences’

“Fences,” the Pultizer Prize-winning play by August Wilson will be peformed at the Laguna Playhouse on Laguna Canyon Road beginning April 30.

August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Fences” begins previews April 30 at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive, and run through Sunday, May 18. The director is Yvette Freeman-Hartley.

With two exceptions, performances are scheduled for Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.; Thursdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 1 and 5:30 p.m. There will be no 1 p.m. performance on Sunday, May 4, nor will there be a 5:30 p.m. performance on Sunday, May 18.

Tickets range from $51 to $105 and can be purchased online at lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-2787. Group discounts are available by calling (949) 497-2787 ext. 229. The box office is open Tuesdays through Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Corona del Mar Residents Assn. to meet May 6

The annual town meeting hosted by the Corona del Mar Residents Assn. is set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6 at Sherman Library & Gardens, 2647 E. Coast Hwy, Corona del Mar.

The event brings together Corona del Mar residents, businesses, community organizations, and Newport Beach city officials to discuss issues, projects and opportunities that directly impact the quality of life in Corona del Mar.

From 5 to 6 p.m., attendees can participate in the Community Social and Expo. The speakers’ program begins at 6:15 p.m., when Mayor Pro Tem Lauren Kleinman, provides an update on local projects and issues. Newport Beach Fire Chief Jeff Boyles and Police Lt. Gary Clemente will provide public safety updates and Sherman Library & Gardens’ executive director, Scott LaFleur will speak on the “Grow the Gardens” campaign. The evening will include a silent auction and refreshments will be provided.

For more information visit cdmra.org. Reservations are appreciated.

Grandpa Brigade forms to protest Trump administration

Inspired by a recent Daily Pilot story about a grassroots group calling itself the Grandma Brigade, which has protested the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency in front of a Tesla showroom in Costa Mesa, a corresponding group of men has been organized by Laguna Beach resident Denny Freidenrich.

“A friend in Spokane, Wash., told me about Raging Grannies several years ago. Little did I know an offshoot group would end up protesting in Costa Mesa,” Freidenrich, 76, stated in a news release. “That’s when I reached out to three of my senior friends in Laguna and launched the Grandpa Brigade.”

The Grandpa Brigade is focusing on saving the rule of law in the U.S., Friedenrich said, and intends to stage a protest at the County Court House in Santa Ana at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 10. For more information about the Grandpa Brigade, email Freidenrich at first.strategies@verizon.net.

Free compost giveaway May 3

Orange County Waste and Recycling will host free compost giveaways on Saturday, May 3, at their Irvine, Brea and San Juan Capistrano landfill locations.

Residents who are in need of nutrient-rich compost for their gardens are invited to bring a shovel and take home as much as they want. For more details visit oclandfills.com.

Packards on display at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach May 3

The Packards International Motor Car Club, in celebration of its 62nd anniversary, presents a free All-Packard car show with dozens of high-quality models from the 1930s through the early 1950s at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach, 1107 Jamboree Road, on May 3, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Once the car of choice for presidents, kings, celebrities and industry titans, the Packard was the leading American luxury automobile built by the Packard Motor Car Company in Detroit from 1899 to 1956. Founded in 1963, the Packards International Motor Car Club is headquartered in Santa Ana.

April 29 town hall forum aims to get Costa Mesans disaster ready

The city of Costa Mesa will host a free Community Preparedness Town Hall at the Estancia High School library on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., where participants can learn what to pack, how to plan and where to get up-to-date emergency information in the event of a disaster.

Experts, including Costa Mesa Emergency Services Manager, Delcie Hynes, along with first responders from Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue and the Costa Mesa Police Department and representatives of Mesa Water District will impart key strategies to keep residents and their families safe.

For more information, contact Hynes at (714) 754-5189 or delcie.hynes@costamesaca.gov.

Pink Tie Party in O.C. to honor local leaders

The Susan G. Komen Orange County Board will host its Pink Tie Party at VEA Resort & Spa in Newport Beach on May 10. Funds raised in O.C. specifically support Susan G. Komen’s Patient Care Center.

The fundraiser will also honor several community and business leaders who are dedicated in the fight against breast cancer.

“Last year, Komen’s Patient Care Center provided 2,578 services to 2,076 people living in California,” said Megan Klink, vice president of Susan G. Komen West Regio. “The Orange County Pink Tie Partners stand up to lead others to share in our mission. We rely on community support to make a difference in those affected by breast cancer in OC, California and nationwide.”

The Pink Tie Party on May 10 starts with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. with the party to follow at VEA Resort & Spa 900 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach. Ticket prices vary. Visit the website to purchase.