Thousands hit the streets in Huntington Beach for Surf City Marathon

Surf City half-marathon participants Hazel Cruz, left, and Hernina Cruz, both of Anaheim, throw up the “shaka” gesture in Huntington Beach on Sunday.

The cool conditions were ideal at the start of the 29th annual Surf City Marathon, which had thousands of runners hit the pavement early Sunday morning in Huntington Beach.

More than 18,000 entrants laced up their sneakers, officials said, for the race with the iconic oceanfront backdrop.

Antoine Puglisi of Los Angeles was the men’s Surf City Marathon champion, completing the 26.2-mile race in 2 hours, 31 minutes and 22 seconds.

Puglisi, a second-grade teacher, said the win came just days before the birth of his first child, a daughter.

“I dedicate the win to my future baby,” Puglisi stated in a news release. “It’s like a big gift.”

Temucula’s Stephanie Cullingford was the women’s marathon champion, finishing in 2:58.27.

Runners at the start line for the Surf City Marathon half-marathon on Sunday morning in Huntington Beach. (Courtesy of RWB Multimedia)

Two locals battled it out in the men’s half marathon, with Esteban Prado of Fountain Valley earning the title. Prado crossed in 1:07.25, five seconds ahead of Thomas Dialynas of Newport Beach, a former Corona del Mar High track standout.

“I was always looking to my right side, seeing the beach, the palm trees, the surf,” said Prado in the release. “There’s just no better place to run.”

Sarah Czuprynski of North Hollywood won the women’s half marathon in 1:17:22.

Jake Ogden of Aliso Viejo was the men’s 5K champion (15:45), while Gracie Adams-Handy of Rancho Santa Margarita (17:37) took the women’s title.

City officials also joined in the fun. Ashley Wysocki, Huntington Beach’s director of community and library services, ran the half-marathon.

“The weather was absolutely perfect for those who like it a little on the cool side to get started,” Wysocki said in the release. “Then as the clouds break and you’re running on PCH to the finish line, it’s the most gorgeous view. You see all the palm trees, you see the ocean. It takes away all the pain.”

Huntington Beach City Councilwoman Gracey Van Der Mark pushed Bailey Benton of Carlsbad in a specialized chair in the 5K race, while Huntington Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Cuchilla ran alongside.

Benton participated through the nonprofit Ainsley’s Angels, which pairs special needs riders with runners to compete in endurance races and uses the color pink as a theme.

“It was just really nice, because every time we went by people would yell at Bailey, like, ‘Team Bailey,’” Van Der Mark said. “She would get so excited and her arms would be moving everywhere. She’s not verbal, so she was expressing her excitement with her hands up. Just for a little while, they forget, because these kids go through a lot.”

Van Der Mark said it was her first time completing a race, though she does walk several miles every other day.

“It’s a good start,” she said. “Maybe next time I’ll do a little more.”

Registration is now open for the 30th annual Surf City Marathon, set for Feb. 1, 2026, at runsurfcity.com.