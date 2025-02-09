Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Pacific Symphony composer-in-residence Viet Cuong builds on lessons, relationships
- Newport Beach jeweler restores heirloom jewelry that survived Palisades fire, now symbols of a family’s resilience
- New O.C. Equity Report reveals challenges, a path forward
Inside
- Santa Ana takes another look at sanctuary city advisory group
- San Clemente declines to join Huntington Beach’s anti-sanctuary legal fight
- Dana Point airs concerns over proposed barred sand bass fishing regulations
- A Word, Please: A bot’s answer to a grammar question might literally be the worst
- Mailbag: Fairview Park’s future at stake
- Cơm together: 3 Little Saigon restaurants that offer family meals for communal feasting
- The McCharmlys charm local fans — and each other
- Treat your sweetheart to Valentine’s Day dining in O.C.
- Views of Orange County at ‘Omnivision’ art exhibit in Santa Ana
