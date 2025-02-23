Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Dino Perez tells a story of movement and migration with ‘Baile / Caile’ in Santa Ana
- Santa Ana Unified reaches settlement with Jewish groups over ethnic studies
- After 7 years, a plan to legally trap, neuter, return feral cats in Costa Mesa may see light of day
- Order up: Orange County Restaurant Week returns with more than 200 options this year
Inside
- San Clemente ban on feeding people in public without a permit fails to pass
- Trump administration policies likely to hamper local efforts to tackle homelessness
- Mailbag: Why has the H.B. library’s anniversary been politicized?
- Why did a Fullerton councilwoman refund donations before her Walk on Wilshire vote?
- NOLA bar pops up at Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel for carnival season
- Fountain Valley prepared to expand its Sports Park
